New York City Mayor Eric Adams is facing federal criminal charges, after being indicted by a grand jury.

In a speech recorded at his official residence, Adams said he would remain in office, describing any charges he may face as “entirely false, based on lies.”

“I always knew that if I stood my ground for all of you, that I would be a target - and a target I became,” Adams said. "I will fight these injustices with every ounce of my strength and my spirit."

The case detailing the charges against the Democratic politician is sealed, so it is not clear what laws Adams is accused of breaking or when he might have to appear in court.

The US attorney’s office in Manhattan declined to comment.

Federal investigators had seized Adams' electronic devices nearly a year ago as part of an investigation focused on whether Adams conspired with the Turkish government to funnel illegal foreign donations into his electoral campaign.

Because the charges were sealed, it was unknown whether they dealt with those same matters.

On Monday, the New York Times reported that prosecutors subpoenaed the mayor's office for information related to five other countries - Israel, China, Qatar, South Korea and Uzbekistan.

Adams, a former police captain, was elected to mayor of New York three years ago and at the time stressed his commitment to public safety.

But as Adams has made reducing crime a cornerstone of his administration, he has faced growing legal peril, with multiple federal investigations honing in on his top aides and his own campaign.

In the past two weeks, the leaders he appointed to oversee the country's largest police force and largest schools system have announced their resignations.

Adams is the first mayor in New York City history to be indicted while in office.

If he were to resign, he would be replaced by the city’s public advocate, Jumaane Williams, who would then schedule a special election.

Governor Kathy Hochul has the power to remove Adams from office. Hochul spokesperson, Avi Small, issued a statement late on Wednesday that said “Governor Hochul is aware of these concerning news reports and is monitoring the situation.

"It would be premature to comment further until the matter is confirmed by law enforcement.”

