Parts of UK hit by flash floods as Met Office issue amber rain warning

Flash floods have struck parts of the UK as the Met office warns of more heavy rain throughout the evening and into Friday morning.

An amber weather warning was issued by the forecaster for the large parts of England at 6pm on Thursday and is likely to last for 12 hours.

Which areas will be affected?

Flooding around St Ives, Cambridge after the River Oust burst Credit: PA

Yellow rain warnings have already been in place throughout the day for large parts of England, Wales and parts of Northern Ireland.

Areas covered by the latest weather warning include Milton Keynes, Oxfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Leicestershire and the West Midlands who could see 30-40mm of rainfall within three hours, according to the Met Office.

As of 9.30pm, the Environment Agency had 43 flood warnings in place across England meaning flooding is expected, and 120 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible.

The most vulnerable areas for flooding are Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire.

The Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (Toro) says the South East, East Anglia, the south-east Midlands and central southern England could see lightning, winds up to 50mph and even “isolated brief tornadoes”.

North Northamptonshire Council has warned of “significant rainfall overnight” and that there is a risk of flooding in areas where the water is already high.

It also added that everyone evacuated from the flooded Billing Aquadrome holiday park on Tuesday night has been provided with alternative temporary accommodation by West Northamptonshire Council.

How will travel be affected?

Travel disruption is expected with some roads already closed Credit: PA

According to the amber warning, the weather could cause difficult driving conditions and road closures with some homes and businesses likely to be flooded meaning there is a “good chance” some communities will be cut off due to floods.

Delays and cancellations to train and bus services is likely as well as power cuts.

Parts of Hitchin and Solihull have already been struck by flooding with North Herts Police confirming the closure of Cambridge road in Hitchin town centre and West Midland railway warning of disruptions and cancellations.

A spokesperson for the RAC warned drivers to be “aware of the increased risks of flooding”, adding: “Never attempt to drive through floodwater. If a road appears flooded, the safest thing to do is turn around and find another route.

“Wet roads also increase the likelihood of aquaplaning, where a vehicle’s tyres glide on top of a thin layer of water, losing grip on the road and causing a loss of control. We strongly advise drivers to keep their speeds down and avoid standing water wherever possible.”

What has the Met Office said?

Punters in Cambridge shield themselves from the rain Credit: PA

The forecaster said that the rain will fall into ground that is already "saturated" with travel disruption and further flooding likely.

“Slow moving showers and thunderstorms will develop through the afternoon, merging into a large band of heavy rain through the evening, before clearing slowly south overnight," the Met Office said.

“Some places, especially across central and eastern parts of the warning area, are likely to receive 30-40mm in three hours or less, and perhaps 50-60mm or more in around six hours.

“This rain will fall onto already saturated ground and affect communities recovering from recent flooding. Travel disruption and further flooding is likely, with rivers continuing to rise after the rain clears.”

Parts of the country saw more than the monthly average rainfall on Monday, with flash flooding damaging homes and disrupting travel with further downpours on Wednesday evening.

Around 385 properties were flooded in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire, Kent and the Home Counties, according to the Environment Agency.

Kate Marks, flood duty manager at the agency, said: “Heavy rainfall across the country means that significant river and surface water flooding impacts are possible in parts of central England today and into Friday."

"Environment Agency teams continue to be out on the ground, supporting local authorities in responding to surface water flooding. We urge people to plan their journeys carefully, follow the advice of local emergency services on the roads and not to drive through flood water."

"People should check their flood risk, sign up for free flood warnings and keep up to date with the latest situation as well as following @EnvAgency on X for the latest flood updates."

The rain is expected to clear during Friday leaving conditions much colder on Saturday.

