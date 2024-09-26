The Skinny Jab: Who's Getting It?

In the UK 1 in 4 adults are estimated to be living with obesity which is reportedly costing the NHS around 6.5 billion pounds annually.

Last year, a weight loss injection was licensed for use on the NHS. With demand soaring for the ‘skinny jabs’ or GLP1 injections as they are medically known, Ranvir Singh has been investigating who is eligible for them and how effective they are?

Currently, GP’s can only prescribe GLP-1’s to type 2 diabetic patients. But, GP Dr Marilyn Graham Is seeing a rise in patients asking for the medication.

Dr Marilyn Graham:

They're very popular….we're getting quite a lot of people coming in asking for these um, weight injections as they're called …these drugs are not freely available on the NHS in primary care to get them. If you're overweight without any other medical problems, you'd have to be referred to what we call a tier three weight management programme.

44 year old Hannah was referred by her GP for Tier 3 weight management support back in 2022. In the hope of being able to access GLP1 injections on the NHS.

In June 2024, after over 2 years on the waiting list Hannah finally got the weight loss support she needed.

Hannah is now accessing weight management services remotely. She has now been on the injection Wegovy for 5 weeks, and in that time has lost 10 lbs.

Hannah: “I feel like the changes in me are making me better all around making me a better mum, a better wife, a better friend. I feel healthier and happier. I feel more energised and more positive.”

23 year old Elisha is looking to the NHS for support with her weight loss. Elisha has a BMI of 42 and has been on an NHS waiting list for the last 18 months and could be waiting even longer.

Elisha:

“You're sat waiting around thinking, I really hope I'm not gonna get bigger in the meantime. Waiting is the hardest part And it’s just, it's just too long.”

Neel Gupta tells Tonight:

“The most important thing about these medicines is not necessarily the weight loss. It's the impact on people's overall health. So by virtue of losing that weight, that 15 to 20% weight, we can transform people's overall health. We can reduce their risk of having a heart attack, of having a, a stroke, which can be absolutely devastating. We can reverse type 2 diabetes, we can improve arthritis and reduce the need for surgery. So it's, it's the overall impact on health.”

Professor Paul Gately says:

These medications shouldn't replace diet and exercise or physical activity, they should be in combination. It's as simple as that. Cos the really important point to note is that people who are physically active will live a longer life independent of their weight independent of their diet. If you exercise more and eat less. You will lose weight? Ok. It's as simple as that.

NHS Told Tonight:

“While specialist weight management services are commissioned based on local priorities, the NHS provides a wide range of support which is helping hundreds of thousands of people lose weight and live healthier lives, and we are committed to working with the Government, industry and experts to ensure that new treatments can be rolled out safely, effectively and affordably."

USEFUL WEB LINKS

NHS

https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/healthy-weight/managing-your-weight/tips-to-help-you-lose-weight/

NHS

https://www.nhs.uk/service-search/other-health-services/weight-loss-support-groups

World Health Organisation

https://www.who.int/europe/news-room/fact-sheets/item/a-healthy-lifestyle---who-recommendations#:~:text=Maintain%20body%20weight%20between%20the,saturated%20fats%20with%20unsaturated%20fats.

Obesity UK

https://www.obesityuk.org.uk/support-groups