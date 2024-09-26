‘Truly a horror story’: Bridgerton-themed ball goes viral for wrong reasons

Play Brightcove video

The themed event in Detroit was described by fans as a 'horror story' after being served uncooked food and far from regal entertainment, as David Harper reports.

Attendees of a Bridgerton-themed ball are demanding a refund after promises to be transported into a fantasy scene with live music and elegant backdrops did not live up to royal expectations.

Instead, ball goers got paper decorations, a solo violinist and pole dancing.

About 3000 fans of the hit TV show had spent between $150 and $1000 to attend the event organised by Uncle N Me LLC in Detroit on Sunday.

Decorations on the dining table at the Bridgerton-themed ball in Detroit. Credit: AP

For Newlywed Pedro Soto, it was meant to be a celebration with his wife of their elopement the day before.

He said their ticket also promised an orchestra, food, a bar and ample seating to enjoy the ball.

“What we really got was… Kool-Aid from a bottle, no bar,” Koto said.

“There was not enough seats and chairs for us.

“We had to reuse cups, not enough plates.”

Ball attendees said there was not enough chairs for all the guests. Credit: AP

The event was originally scheduled for August but was cancelled when the venue withdrew the contract with event organisers Uncle N Me LLC over safety concerns.

Circus performer who goes by the name Tink said she was hired just three hours before the rescheduled event to pole dance.

"This is truly a horror story,” she said.

"I just feel very bad for all the patrons who showed up to the event just because my goal as a performer is to bring happiness and cheers to everyone.

“It kind of just bummed me out knowing everyone was so unhappy with the outcome."

Tink was asked to perform pole dancing three hours before the ball began. Credit: AP

Tink said she had received a lot of backlash online for performing pole dancing as part of a Bridgerton themed ball, but she said organisers picked that out of a range of other performances.

Attendees took to TikTok to express their disappointment with the event. Videos from @kiimberyly and @moreofnita.

Nita Morton is one of many attendees taking to social media calling the event "a scam", and demanding a refund from the company behind the event.

“Doesn't this look like something your cousin had at her baby shower that they ran real quick to Family Dollar to get?,” she said on TikTok.

"People spent hundreds of dollars, not just on their tickets, but on upkeep and making sure they look presentable for this ball themselves."

"This was the only person playing live music," Morton said while showing a video of a single violinist.

"There were three floors. I saw her maybe like twice throughout this whole time.”

Days after the event, Uncle N Me LLC released a statement, apologising to those who had been disappointed by the experience and said it was ‘reviewing resolution options’.

“Our intention was to provide a magical evening, but we recognise that organisational challenges affected the enjoyment of some guests,” it said.

“We take full responsibility and accountability for these shortcomings.

“We are committed to doing everything in our power to make this right."

