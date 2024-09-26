The UK and Australia are to "bind" their AUKUS military alliance into law as the two countries begin plans for their own nuclear submarine programme.

At a press conference held today at the old Royal Naval college in Greenwich, Defence Secretary John Healey hoped the decision will mean the alliance will "endure for decades".

Mr Healey said: “As part of that work I can announce that deputy prime minister (Richard) Marles and I have agreed that negotiations will soon be under way for a new bilateral treaty to bind our Aukus collaboration into law.

“So this not only reflects our commitment to secure a secure Indo-Pacific region where international rules are respected, it also sends a very strong message that our defence alliance is one that will endure for many decades to come.”

Mr Healy explained that almost £10 billion has been earmarked for spending on UK nuclear infrastructure and the nuclear industry since the formation of the Aukus partnership with Australia and the United States in 2021.

He said the agreement not only helped the three countries' economies but also their security.

The meeting on Thursday marks the first time defence ministers from the three AUKUS countries have met outside of America.

The Defense secretary also announced an agreement to add UK-made Stingray torpedos to the P8 submarine hunting aircraft to counter deep diving and conventional submarines.

The fleet which is part of the joint submarine project, known as SSN-AUKUS is hoped to enter service in the late 2030s in the UK and the early 2040s for the Australian Navy.

The UK defence secretary said the UK has trained 250 Australian naval personal to operate nuclear submarines and has agreed to train hundreds more.

Mr Healey said: “Our investment in this partnership helps our industries to prosper and breaks down barriers to trade. Secondly, the skills and experience that we share boosts jobs and boosts growth across our nations.

“And third the investment in our future technologies helps drive innovation and will help develop new warfighting capabilities.”

Speaking on the escalating situation in Lebanon, Mr Healy urged Israeli and Hezbollah leaders to "take head" of calls for a pause in fighting and reiterated the United Nations call for a 21 day ceasefire.

He later added: “I urge prime minister Netanyahu and the Lebanese Hezbollah leaders to pay heed to the combined voices at the United Nations to do just that.

"Twenty-one days, a ceasefire, where talks can start and the fighting can end and the chance of a longer term settlement may emerge."

He also repeated calls for Britons to leave Lebanon saying, “The first duty of a government is to look after the interests of its nationals.

"Our advice on Lebanon has not changed in recent days, it’s been the same for weeks. Don’t go to Lebanon, and if you are in Lebanon then leave

"And there are at present commercial flights leaving Lebanon, but any sensible government must make preparations for future developments."

When asked about Ukraine being allowed to use long-range missiles inside Russia, Mr Healy said: "There really is only one person that benefits from the public debate about specific capabilities, and that’s President Putin."

The defence secretary commended America's "outstanding" leadership in support for Ukraine and said the UK will continue to provide military aid support for Ukraine.

