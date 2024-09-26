An ‘unsurvivable’ storm surge is expected to hit Florida as Hurricane Helene barrels towards the state's northwestern coast, prompting emergency declarations across several US states.

Residents in low-lying areas have been forced to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Helene’s arrival.

Schools and most universities have also been closed.

Helene is expected to be a major hurricane – category three or higher - when it makes landfall.

Winds could reach up to 110 miles per hour in the region with authorities also concerned damaging winds, rains and flash floods could affect much of the United States' south east.

The governors of Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia have all declared emergencies in their states.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in place with many people, including Eduardo Centeno, sheltering at evacuation centres. Credit: AP

But the National Weather Service office is particularly concerned about the area around Apalachee Bay.

It has forecast storm surges of up to six metres there, warning it could be “catastrophic and unsurvivable”.

“This forecast, if realised, is a nightmare surge scenario for Apalachee Bay,” it said.

Helene is tipped to be the biggest storm in years to hit the region.

It has already wreaked havoc across Mexico and the Caribbean.

Streets were flooded and trees toppled when Helene passed through Mexico's resort city of Cancun.

Neighbors chat on a flooded street in Guanimar, Cuba, Credit: AP

In Cuba, the government shut off power to more than 200,000 homes and businesses as waves reached five metres, while schools were also closed in the Cayman Islands with many residents forced to pump flooded water from their homes.

Helene formed Tuesday in the Caribbean sea.

It is the eighth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which began in June.

