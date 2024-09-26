The current boss of Harrods, who also worked for Mohamed Al Fayed, has admitted that the business "failed" its staff, but denied any knowledge of sexual misconduct allegations against the former owner.

"I feel it is important to make it clear that I was not aware of his criminality and abuse," Harrods Managing Director Michael Ward said in a statement released on Tuesday, adding he would be stepping aside from charity trusteeships while a review is underway.

Five women claim they were raped by Mr Al Fayed, who died last year at the age of 94, with a number of others alleging sexual misconduct.

Mr Ward, who has been at Harrods since 2006, and worked for Fayed until the change of ownership in 2010, said an independent review was underway into issues arising from the allegations.

Managing Director Michael Ward has worked for Harrods since 2006 Credit: PA

He said he had provided information to ensure his conduct could be reviewed.

His statement said: “While it is true that rumours of his behaviour circulated in the public domain, no charges or allegations were ever put to me by the police, the CPS, internal channels or others.

“Had they been, I would, of course, have acted immediately."

He accused Mr Al Fayed of running Harrod's as "his own personal fiefdom" during this "shameful period" for the business.

“It is now clear that he presided over a toxic culture of secrecy, intimidation, fear of repercussion and sexual misconduct," Mr Ward said.

“The picture that is now emerging suggests that he did this wherever he operated.

“This was a shameful period in the business’ history, however, the Harrods of today is unrecognisable to Harrods under his ownership."

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Mr Ward said he would “in no way influence” an independent review into the allegations.

He said: “Alongside this there is an independent review led by a non-executive committee of the board to further consider the issues arising from the allegations.

“I am not part of the committee conducting this review and will in no way influence its operation or recommendations.

“However, I have provided all the information I have to ensure my own conduct can be reviewed alongside that of my colleagues."

The Metropolitan Police have said they are exploring whether any other people "could be pursued for criminal offences" in relation to allegations against Mohamed Al Fayed.The force are asking any potential victims who have not come forward to do so."It is important to make clear at this stage that it is not possible for criminal proceedings to be brought against someone who has died," they said in a statement. This means there is no prospect of any conviction relating to Al Fayed himself."However, we must ensure we fully explore whether any other individuals could be pursued for any criminal offences.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...