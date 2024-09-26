The wife of Michael Mosely has accepted a prize on his behalf at the British Podcast Awards saying she wishes "more than anything" that he was here remind the audience that life is short.

The TV doctor and broadcaster went missing while on holiday in Greece with his wife Dr Clare Bailey Mosley on the island on Symi over the summer. His body was found a few days later.

Mosley was honoured with the Hall of Fame award at the Outernet in London for his BBC Radio 4 podcast Just One Thing.

Dr Michael Mosley died in June whilst on holiday in Greece with his wife Clare Credit: PA

As she accepted the award, Dr Clare, a writer and GP, told the audience: "Firstly, I wish more than anything that Michael was here himself to be collecting this award.

"One of Michael’s very special gifts was also having the right words to use; he always knew the right thing to say, so I hope I can do him some justice this evening."

She added that Mosley knew his podcast "really connected with people", and “he loved the simplicity of the format and being able to genuinely help people”.

"The outpouring to me and my family in the last three months has shown us that it wasn’t just the podcast they loved, it was Michael too," she said.

"His warmth and his guidance, but mainly they connected with Michael because they saw he was a really genuinely kind person. Unassuming and genuinely caring, that was Michael."

She said the prize "would have meant a great deal to Michael".

Dr Clare thanked people for their "messages, the letters and outpouring of love" which has helped and comforted her family.

She added: "So thank you – and can I remind you all that life can be shorter than you ever imagine, and so if there’s one thing you do today, hug your loved ones, tell them they are loved, don’t ever take time for granted."

Mosley was known for popularising the 5:2 diet, a form of intermittent fasting, through his book The Fast Diet, as well as his documentaries on the BBC and the show Trust Me, I’m A Doctor.

The BBC honoured the doctor turned broadcaster with a day dedicated to him where presenters and audiences were encouraged to do "just one thing" to improve their wellbeing.

Greek authorities determined that Mosley died of natural causes after being found on a rocky area of the island of Symi.

An inquest into his death on June 5 is set to take place in Buckinghamshire in November.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...