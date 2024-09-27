Queen legend Sir Brian May has resigned as the RSPCA's vice president over what he called "appalling" animal welfare standards at farms certified under its scheme.

Sir Brian, who has long campaigned on animal welfare rights, said he was "heartbroken" to be withdrawing his support for the charity.

He said that “damning evidence” has come to light following allegations of overcrowding, poor hygiene, and in some cases, physical abuse of livestock by farm workers.

The RSPCA's response to the evidence has been "completely inadequate" and he "cannot in all conscience remain a figurehead of the organisation", the guitarist added.

The certified RSPCA Assured label, which indicates that meat, fish, eggs and dairy products have been produced to strict standards which exceed the UK’s legal requirements, is being reviewed by the animal welfare organisation.

The RSPCA said the review included unannounced visits to more than 200 members of the scheme.

In a letter shared on his Instagram, Sir Brian said: “It is with profound sadness and not without massive soul-searching that today I have to offer my resignation as a vice-president of the RSPCA.“You have kept me informed through the Save Me Trust of complaints that have been levelled in recent months at the RSPCA over appallingly bad standards of animal welfare in member farms of the RSPCA Assured scheme.“I have understood that the RSPCA needed time to evaluate the evidence and make decisions on action to be taken. But as more and more damning evidence comes to light, I find the RSPCA’s response completely inadequate.”He added that as the supervision of the scheme has “failed”, it needs to be dismantled.

There are concerns about animal welfare in farms certified under the RSPCA's scheme. Credit: ITV News

The RSPCA said it had "different views from Brian on how best to approach this complex challenge".

Almost 4,000 farms participate in the scheme, which means they can use the label to inform supermarket shoppers of their superior animal welfare standards.

Sir Brian, who is a co-founder of the Save Me Trust, which campaigns for the rights of foxes and badgers, said he was "heartbroken to be withdrawing my support from the day-to-day work performed by so many heroes on the ground every day.”

He added that he understood the “danger of weakening the RSPCA, and playing into the hands of the pro-cruelty organisations which the RSPCA has been instrumental in prosecuting”.However, he “cannot in all conscience remain a figurehead of the organisation while the RSCPA avoids its responsibility to put its house in order”.

TV presenter Chris Packham, president of the RSPCA, also called for the scheme to be suspended.

An RSPCA spokeswoman said it has been “very proud to have Brian May, a passionate campaigner for animals, as our vice president and we share his desire to create a better world for all animals”, but added that it has “different views from Brian on how best to approach this complex challenge”.

She also said they “respect his views and understand his decision” before adding: “We would like to thank him for everything he has done for the RSPCA, our staff, volunteers, supporters and, of course, the animals, during his time as vice president.

“His ongoing and devoted work campaigning on issues such as the badger cull and hunting have been invaluable for all animals and we look forward to speaking up on these issues with him in the future.”

