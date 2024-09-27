Rock band, Foo Fighters have pulled out of a music festival in Connecticut this weekend, the band's first official concert since frontman Dave Grohl revealed he had fathered a child outside his marriage.

In a brief post on the band's official Instagram, the Foo Fighters said they would no longer appear at the Southside Music Festival.

No reason was given for the non-attendance.

Earlier this month, Grohl announced on social media that he planned to be a “loving and supportive parent” to his new daughter.

The 55-year-old already has three daughters with his wife Jordyn Blum who he has been married to since 2003.

Grohl said at the time he loved his family and was doing “everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness”.

The rocker played drums in the pioneering grunge band Nirvana from 1990 until 1994 when lead singer Kurt Cobain died aged 27.

He went on to form Foo Fighters and has scored a number of chart-topping albums including their most recent effort, 2023’s But Here We Are.

