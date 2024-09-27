The Israeli military claims to have carried out a “precise strike” on the central headquarters of Hezbollah in Beirut.

The announcement came as large explosions rocked Lebanon's capital, producing clouds of billowing orange and black smoke.

Daniel Hagari, the Israeli army's spokesperson, said the strike targeted the main headquarters of militant group Hezbollah, located beneath residential buildings.

“Moments ago, the Israel Defense Forces carried out a precise strike on the Central Headquarters of the Hezbollah terror organization - that served as the epicenter of Hezbollah's terror," he said.

"Hezbollah's central headquarters was intentionally built under residential buildings in the heart of the Dahieh, in Beirut, as part of Hezbollah's strategy of using Lebanese people as human shields.

"Hezbollah must be stopped, Israel is doing what every sovereign state in the world would do if they had a terror organization that seeks their destruction on their border, taking the necessary action to protect our people so that Israeli families can live in their homes, safely and securely.”

Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV said four buildings were reduced to rubble in the blast, so powerful it rattled windows and shook houses some 30 kilometers north of Beirut.

It came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where he vowed their campaign against Hezbollah would continue.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

