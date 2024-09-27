Israel's government has said it "shares the aim" of a plan calling for a 21-day ceasefire, ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to the UN General Assembly on Friday.

Earlier this week it was suggested by US-officials that the proposal for a pause in fighting was a set deal, but Netanyahu later threw cold water on the plan, saying any reports of an imminent ceasefire were “incorrect”.

His office clarified in a statement that it is discussing the ceasefire proposal and “shares the aims of the US-led initiative of enabling people along our northern border to return safely and securely to their homes.”

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s foreign minister warned the crisis in the country “threatens the entire Middle East” and reiterated calls for an immediate ceasefire “on all fronts.”

Across the course of the week Israel and Lebanon have exchanged retaliatory fire killing hundreds of people and displacing tens of thousands more.

On Thursday, the UK joined the US, France and a host of allies in calling for an immediate temporary ceasefire in Lebanon, warning the escalating violence between Israel and Hezbollah is “intolerable”.

In a joint statement, the 12-strong bloc calls for a 21-day ceasefire “to provide space for diplomacy towards the conclusion of a diplomatic settlement”, as well as a ceasefire in Gaza.

The statement calls for the governments of Lebanon and Israel to “endorse the temporary ceasefire immediately… and to give a real chance to a diplomatic settlement”.

Signatories to the statement include the UK, the US, Australia, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

