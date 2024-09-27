Mohamed Al Fayed's son says allegations throw 'loving memory' into question

Mohammed Al Fayed’s son has said the "loving memory" he had of his late father has been thrown into question after dozens of women have come forward to accuse him of sexual assault.

The former Harrods and Fulham FC owner died last year aged 94. At least five women have made allegations of rape.

In a statement to Sky News, his son Omar Fayed said: “I am horrified and deeply concerned by the allegations recently brought to light against my late father.

“The extent and explicit nature of the allegations are shocking and has thrown into question the loving memory I had of him.

“How this matter could have been concealed for so long and in so many ways raises further disturbing questions.”

Mr Fayed, the founder of data visualisation and mapping company EarthX, said although he loved his father “very much” and he was a “wonderful dad, that aspect of our relationship … does not blind me from an objective assessment of circumstances”.

He said he unequivocally supported any legitimate investigation into the claims, adding: “The alleged victims and public deserve full transparency and accountability.

“I will continue to support the principles of truth, justice, accountability and fairness, regardless of where that journey may lead. No-one is above the law.”

Al Fayed owned Harrods between 1995 and 2010, and bought Fulham football club in 1997, before selling it in 2013.

Under his ownership, the team rose to the top half of the Premier League in the early 2000s, peaking at qualification for the Europa League.

Barristers representing alleged victims of Mr Al Fayed said there are now “60 survivors” and that they have “credible evidence of abuse” at Fulham.

Fulham FC said: “We remain in the process of establishing whether anyone at the club is or has been affected by the reports concerning Mr Al Fayed.”

The Football Association said it was “aware of the reports and will remain in contact with Fulham FC to monitor the matter”.

On Thursday, the Metropolitan Police confirmed they are investigating a number of new allegations made against Mr Al Fayed, in addition to prior reports.They said the force will fully review all existing allegations of incidents said to have taken place between 1979 and 2013 to ensure there are “no new lines of inquiry based on new information which has emerged”.

The Met said the initial complaints made by 19 women were reported to them between 2005 and 2023, including three allegations of rape, 15 sexual assaults and one related to trafficking

