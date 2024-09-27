Naomi Campbell orders a new investigation into her charity after trustee ban

Naomi Campbell has ordered a fresh investigation into her charity Fashion for Relief, after a probe which found "serious mismanagement of funds" banned her from being a charity trustee.

The British supermodel has since claimed aspects of the Charity Commission's findings were "deeply flawed" and “incomplete and misleading in their consideration of evidence”.

Campbell, 54, was one of three trustees to be disqualified as a result of the commission's report. Bianka Hellmich has been disqualified as a trustee for nine years, and Veronica Chou for four years, alongside Campbell’s five-year ban.

The report found c harity funds were used to pay for Campbell’s stay at a five-star hotel in Cannes, France, as well as spa treatments, room service and cigarettes.

In these cases, the trustees “failed to show how these were cost-effective and an appropriate use of the charity’s resources”, the Charity Commission said.

In a statement, Campbell said: “First of all, I recognise that, as the face of Fashion for Relief, I am ultimately responsible for its conduct.

“Unfortunately, I was not involved in the day-to-day operations of the organisation, and I entrusted the legal and operational management to others.“I want to assure everyone who has supported us that these findings are being taken very seriously. I have instructed new advisers to undertake a detailed investigation of what transpired.”

Campbell went on to claim she aligned her charity work with paid assignments, which covered the cost of expenses.

“In cases where this is not possible, either myself or personal friends have covered the expenses," she added.

“In fact, in terms of the specific hotel expense mentioned in the report, the hotel has confirmed that all charges were settled by my personal travel agent, who in turn verified that they were reimbursed directly by a third party unaffiliated with the foundation.”

The Charity Commission, which registers and regulates charities in England and Wales, opened an inquiry into Fashion for Relief in 2021. It was dissolved and removed from the register of charities earlier this year.

Campbell's disqualification came as she accepted a French award that recognises significant contributions to the arts and literature.

She was made a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters at the French Ministry for Culture hours after the Charity Commission announced its findings on Thursday.

