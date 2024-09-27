Shawn Seesahai: Child murderers' sentencing in full

Play Brightcove video

Two 13-year-old boys have been sentenced for a minimum of eight years and six months for the murder of Shawn Seesahai who was killed in a machete attack in Wolverhampton in November last year.

In her remarks, High Court judge Mrs Justice Tipples called the case “horrific and shocking”, and said while the incident was "spur of the moment" rather than premeditated, she was sure the pair were trying to kill Mr Seesahai during the attack.

“From the nature of these injuries, that the defendents intended to kill Shawn. They acted together to do so, although I cannot be sure which one inflicted the fatal stab wound," she said.

She detailed what she had taken into account during sentencing, including the defendents’ young age - both 12 years old at the time - and the first defendant was "the victim of trafficking and extremely vulnerable."

She concluded by offering condolences to Mr Seesahai's family and thanked them for the "dignified way in which they have conducted themselves" during the trial.

