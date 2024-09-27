SNP calls for investigation into donations accepted by senior Labour MPs

The SNP has called for an investigation into Lord Waheed Alli's donations to senior members of the Labour Party, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

In a letter to the standards commissioners in the House of Commons, SNP MP Brendan O’Hara said the revelations have "become Sir Keir Starmer’s version of the expenses scandal."

He also called for Lord Alli’s Downing Street pass – that he held for a time after the election – looked into.

Donations from Lord Alli, such as money that was spent on clothing and housing, have been under scrutiny in recent weeks.

Mr O’Hara said that unless the matter is “comprehensively investigated” then it is “inevitable that the damaging drip, drip of revelations will continue to erode public trust”.

In the letter sent on Thursday, Mr O’Hara said the recent revelations meant “that it is one rule for them and austerity for everyone else.”

On Thursday, Sir Keir defended using a home owned by Lord Alli for a video urging people to work from home during the Covid pandemic.

The clip in December 2021 was filmed at the flat in Covent Garden.

Speaking to journalists in New York during a visit to the United Nations, Sir Keir said: “Anybody who thinks that I was pretending it was my own home, the idea that I’ve got union jacks by my fireplace at home or that I would invite a bunch of you lot into my living room to have a look around… the idea that I was trying to pretend that it was my home is pretty farcical.”

Angela Rayner has also accepted donations from Lord Alli.

Speaking on Thursday, Sir Keir added: “I understand why the public have questions about this.

"I think the best thing we can do is to explain the circumstances and be absolutely clear that nothing wrong has been done here.

“Everybody has complied with all of the rules. Sometimes it takes time to go through the individual examples, which may or may not put the context for people to see and make their own judgments.”

He had already defended using Lord Alli’s home so his son could revise for his GCSEs during the general election campaign.

The row over donoations has rumbled on for weeks despite Sir Keir and his party trying to use the Labour conference to move past it.

Sir Keir Starmer, Angela Rayner and Rachel Reeves all took clothes donations from Lord Alli before the election and have since said they will not accept any more.

Rayner has also been forced to defend her use of an apartment belonging to Lord Alli that she used with a friend on a holiday in New York.

