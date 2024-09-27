Three Just Stop Oil activists arrested after throwing soup on Van Gogh paintings

Three Just Stop Oil activists have been arrested for throwing soup over two Van Gogh paintings, following the earlier sentencing of two others for targeting his famous Sunflowers painting in 2022.

Demanding an end to new oil and gas contracts, activists targeted Van Gogh paintings in the 'Poets and Lovers' exhibition at the National Gallery on Friday.

After throwing the soup, the three activists sat in front of the paintings, leaving visitors at the gallery in shock and awe.

The National Gallery said in a statement that, after examination, the soup left the Sunflower paintings "unharmed".

"At just after 2.30pm this afternoon, three people entered Room 6 of the National Gallery Van Gogh: Poets and Lovers exhibition," it said.

"They appeared to throw a soup like substance over two works – Sunflowers (1888, National Gallery, London) and Sunflowers (1889, Philadelphia Museum of Art).

"Police were called and three people have been arrested. The paintings were removed from display and examined by a Conservator and are unharmed.

"We are aiming to reopen the exhibition as soon as possible."

The painting with orange soup all over it. Credit: Just Stop Oil

The trio were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and taken into custody.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson told ITV News: "Police were called at 14:40hrs on Friday, 27 September to the National Gallery after a group of Just Stop Oil protesters allegedly threw soup on a painting.

"Three people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and have been taken into custody. Enquiries continue."

Earlier today, Phoebe Plummer, 23, and Anna Holland, 22, were sentenced to two years and 20 months, respectively.

They caused about £10,000 worth of damage to Van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting, nearly "destroying" the masterpiece.

Judge Christopher Hehir said at the sentencing that the “cultural treasure” could have been “seriously damaged or even destroyed”.

