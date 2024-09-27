WXV: How does the tournament work and which countries are competing?

By Lauren Aarons, ITV News Assistant Producer

Last year, World Rugby - the sport's global governing body - introduced a three-tier annual international competition to the women's game called 'Women’s 15' - better known as WXV.

As the competition returns again, it will boast a new opportunity for countries to clinch the last remaining places in the 2025 Rugby World Cup.

How does WXV work and where is it being played?

All teams have qualified for WXV through regional competitions such as the Women's Six Nations.

WXV splits 18 participating countries into three tiers: WXV 1, WXV 2 and WXV 3.

The matches are played in a cross-pool format, as a stand-alone tournament and in one of three locations.

The global competition will take place in Canada (WXV 1), South Africa (WXV 2) and Dubai (WXV 3).

Each team plays three games, with the squad who accumulates the most points winning their tier.

In a first this year, sides can gain a place in the World Cup if they have not already qualified.

Which teams are taking part in each competition?

WXV 1: Canada, England, France, Ireland, New Zealand and USA.

WXV 2: Australia, Italy, Japan, Scotland, South Africa and Wales.

WXV 3: Fiji, Hong Kong, Madagascar, Netherlands, Samoa and Spain

Who were the winners at the last WXV?

In the inaugural year of the competition the winners of each tier were England, Scotland and Ireland, respectively.

The Red Roses will face world champions New Zealand on Sunday, October 6 Credit: World Rugby

Could WXV lead teams to a place in the 2025 World Cup?

WXV teams who have not already qualified for the World Cup, could take one of the remaining six spots if they take the WXV top spot.

The six-weekend-long World Cup tournament, will take place across England with some of the fixtures being played at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, The Amex Stadium in Brighton as well as the home of England Rugby, the Allianz Stadium in Twickenham.

There are ten teams that have already qualified for the Women's 2025 Rugby World Cup: Canada, England, France, Ireland, New Zealand, USA, Japan, South Africa, Fiji and Brazil.

The squads competing at WXV for the last six World Cup spaces are: Australia, Italy, Scotland, Wales, Hong Kong, Madagascar, Netherlands, Samoa and Spain.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Ireland came third in the Women's Six Nations 2024 which has catapulted them to the top WXV tier this year. Credit: World Rugby

Which countries are the ones to watch this year?

Ireland's success in the Women's Six Nations earlier this year has seen them leapfrog from WXV 2 into WXV 1.

WXV debutants Madagascar, ranked 25th in the world, are another key watch.

The side got a spot in the WXV competition from their second place finish in the Rugby Africa Cup.

If Madagascar was to qualify, it would mark the country's first ever women's World Cup appearance.

At WXV, the team will face Samoa, Hong Kong and come up against the Spanish team which ranked 13th in the world.

As well as vying for a top spot in the World Cup, Spain will also want to better their third place WXV 2023 finish.

Both Scotland and Wales will also be competing for one of the six last 2025 World Cup places Credit: World Rugby

When will England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales play?

England fixtures:

USA vs England (Sunday, September 29)

New Zealand vs England (Sunday, October 6)

Canada vs England (Saturday, October 12)

Ireland fixtures:

New Zealand vs Ireland (Sunday, September 29)

Canada vs Ireland (Saturday, October 5)

USA vs Ireland (Friday, October 11)

Scotland fixtures:

Italy vs Scotland (Saturday, September 28)

Japan vs Scotland (Saturday, October 5)

Australia vs Scotland (Saturday, October 12)

Wales fixtures:

Australia vs Wales (Saturday, September 28)

Wales v Italy (Friday, October 4)

Wales vs Japan (Friday, October 11)

How can I follow the competition?

The WXV tournament runs from Friday, September 27 to Sunday, October 13 on RugbyPass TV and BBC iPlayer.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...