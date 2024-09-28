Dame Maggie Smith hailed as ‘one of the true greats’ after glittering career

Oscar-winning actress Dame Maggie Smith has been lauded as one of the greatest actors of our time, following her death aged 89.

The British star, who won two Academy Awards for her performances in The Prime Of Miss Jean Brodie and California Suite, died in hospital on Friday morning.

With a career spanning some 70 years, Dame Maggie has been remembered for her versatile repertoire ranging from Shakespeare to character parts, including in the film series Harry Potter and TV drama Downton Abbey.

The King and Queen paid tribute to Dame Maggie, with a statement on X saying: “As the curtain comes down on a national treasure, we join all those around the world in remembering with the fondest admiration and affection her many great performances and her warmth and wit that shone through both off and on the stage.”

Sarah, Duchess of York, thanked the late actress for “giving us so much pleasure” with her performances, adding: “We will miss you, and luckily we can continue to immerse ourselves into all your brilliance.”

Dame Maggie won over Harry Potter fans later in life as the quick-witted, kind and formidable Professor McGonagall.

Daniel Radcliffe, who played the young wizard, described her as a “fierce intellect” with a “gloriously sharp tongue” who could “intimidate and charm in the same instant and was, as everyone will tell you, extremely funny” in a statement.

While Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, said she has “come to appreciate that I shared the screen with a true definition of greatness”.

“She was real, honest, funny and self-honouring. Maggie, there are a lot of male professors and by God you held your own,” she said on her Instagram story.

Dame Maggie Smith as Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter films. Credit: PA

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint said he feels “incredibly lucky” to have worked with Smith.

Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the film series opposite Dame Maggie as Professor McGonagall, said Instagram: “Heartbroken to hear about Maggie.

“She was so special, always hilarious and always kind. I feel incredibly lucky to have shared a set with her and particularly lucky to have shared a dance.

“I’ll miss you Maggie. Sending all my love to her family. Rupert x.”

Oscar-winning actor Gary Oldman, who played Harry Potter’s godfather Sirius Black in several of the films, described her as “one of the true greats along with (Laurence) Olivier and (John) Gielgud”.

Dame Maggie Smith pictured in 1966 Credit: PA

“Such an artist comes along about every other generation. If one is lucky,” he said in a statement to the PA news agency.

Veteran actor Sir Patrick Stewart paid tribute to Dame Maggie’s “compelling and unique” career.

In a statement on X, Sir Patrick said: “I am so sad to hear of the passing of Maggie Smith.

“I luckily saw her perform on stage, and her work was so compelling and unique. She was delightful and will be missed.”

On the small screen, she was central to the success of ITV series Downton Abbey in her Emmy-award winning role as the acerbic Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham, which she continued to play in the films.

Her former co-stars Hugh Bonneville, who played Violet’s son Lord Grantham, and Dan Stevens, who played Matthew Crawley, also paid tribute to her.

Bonneville said in a statement she was a “true legend of her generation”, while Stevens echoed the sentiment on Instagram, saying she was “truly one of the greats”.

Theatres in London’s West End will dim their lights for two minutes at 7pm on Tuesday in memory of the actress.

