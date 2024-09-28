Internet companies could face huge fines over content glorifying terrorism

Internet companies will face massive fines for hosting content that glorifies terrorism, under new powers for the media regulator.

Coimisiun na Mean has been designated as the authority to impose the penalties which fall under EU regulations.

The Department of Justice said the powers will provide for “speedy removal of terrorist content online” after gardai issue removal orders.

The regulations apply to material shared online that directly or indirectly advocates for the commission of terrorism offences.

We will see a State-wide response to tackling harmful and corrosive content online Helen McEntee

This includes the glorification of terrorist acts, soliciting others to contribute towards offences, or to directly participate or aid in the activities of terrorist groups.

An Coimisiun will have the power to impose administrative fines on hosting service providers – up to 4% of global turnover for infringements of the EU Terrorism Content Online Regulation.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said: “We have already implemented a number of the necessary measures including the designation of An Garda Siochana as the competent authority to issue removal orders to online service providers.

“An Garda Siochana plays a vital role in this respect and aligns with their mission of Keeping People Safe.

“Coimisiun na Mean will now play an equally important role in collecting fines from those providers who do not fully adhere to An Garda Siochana’s orders.

“We will see a State-wide response to tackling harmful and corrosive content online, content which can motivate people do real world-harm.”