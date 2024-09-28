Play Brightcove video

Explosions lit up the sky in Beirut on Friday night and Saturday morning as Israel continues its attack on Hezbollah, as ITV News' Fred Dimbleby reports

Israel’s military carried out new strikes early Saturday targeting areas around Beirut, Lebanon, according to multiple reports.

Explosions rocked Beirut’s southern suburbs, with flames lighting up the pre-dawn darkness.

Officials there did not immediately acknowledge if there were any casualties. In a short statement, Israel described the sites it hit as belonging to Hezbollah.

The attack comes hours after Israel said it struck the central headquarters of Hezbollah in Beirut on Friday.

Israeli army spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said it targeted the main Hezbollah headquarters, located beneath residential buildings.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah Credit: APTN

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was the target of Israel’s strikes on Friday, an Israeli official told CNN.

Israel is working to verify whether he was killed, with a senior Israeli official saying it’s “too early to say” if Nasrallah is dead.

Multiple Hezbollah commanders and operatives were killed in the strikes Friday, the Israeli military said.

Meanwhile, around 10 projectiles were fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel Saturday morning, the Israeli military said.

“Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the Upper Galilee area, approximately 10 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory,” the Israeli military said in a statement. “Some of the projectiles were intercepted.”

Hezbollah said it fired rockets toward northern Israel in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanese cities and villages.

“[Hezbollah militants] bombarded the settlement of Kabri with Fadi-1 rockets,” the group said in a statement on Saturday.

Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Saturday, September 28, 2024. Credit: AP

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu abruptly cut short a visit to the United States and was returning home instead of waiting until the end of Sabbath on Saturday evening, his office said.

Hours earlier, Netanyahu addressed the United Nations, vowing that Israel’s campaign against Hezbollah would continue - further dimming hopes for an internationally backed ceasefire.

More than 720 people have been killed in Lebanon this week, according to Lebanon’s health ministry.

Israel has dramatically escalated strikes, saying it is targeting Hezbollah’s military capacities and senior Hezbollah commanders.

Top Israeli officials have threatened to repeat the destruction of Gaza in Lebanon if the Hezbollah fire continues, raising fears that Israel’s actions in Gaza since October 7 would be repeated in Lebanon.

ITV News' Emma Murphy reports from Beirut on Friday night

On Friday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned of “devastating” consequences if Israel engages in an all-out war with Hezbollah, telling CNN that casualties would “equal or exceed” the number in Gaza.

“An all-out war between Lebanese, Hezbollah and Israel would be devastating for both Lebanon and Israel. And again, we anticipate that we’d see a number of people displaced, casualties that, you know, equal or exceed what we’ve seen in Gaza,” Austin said.

