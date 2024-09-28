MP Rosie Duffield resigns Labour whip over ‘hypocrisy and cruel policies’

Canterbury MP Rosie Duffield has resigned the Labour whip, accusing the government of pursuing “cruel and unnecessary” policies.

In a resignation letter to Sir Keir Starmer, she criticised the decision to keep the two-child benefit cap and means-test the winter fuel payment.

Ms Duffield also accused the prime minister of “hypocrisy” over his acceptance of free gifts from donors.

In the letter published by the Sunday Times she said: “Since the change of government in July, the revelations of hypocrisy have been staggering and increasingly outrageous.

“I cannot put into words how angry I and my colleagues are at your total lack of understanding about how you have made us all appear.”

Ms Duffield said Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has 'tarnished and humiliated' their 'once proud' party. Credit: Euan Cherry/PA

She added: “The sleaze, nepotism and apparent avarice are off the scale. I am so ashamed of what you and your inner circle have done to tarnish and humiliate our once proud party.

“Someone with far-above-average wealth choosing to keep the Conservatives’ two-child limit to benefit payments which entrenches children in poverty, while inexplicably accepting expensive personal gifts of designer suits and glasses costing more than most of those people can grasp – this is entirely undeserving of holding the title of Labour Prime Minister.”

Relations between Ms Duffield and the Labour leadership have long been strained, particularly on the issue of transgender rights.

Her letter said she intended to sit as an Independent MP “guided by my core Labour values”.First elected in 2017, Ms Duffield’s decision to quit the party follows the suspension of seven other Labour MPs who rebelled on the King’s Speech by voting for a motion calling for the two-child benefit cap to be abolished – and brings the total number of Independent MPs to 14.

