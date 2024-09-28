Nasrallah's killing takes us into a much more dangerous phase

For decades now, under Hassan Nasrallah’s leadership, Hezbollah has grown into the world’s most powerful, heavily armed non-state actor.As a leader, he was adored by many Shia and the heartbreak displayed by those on the streets of Lebanon and Tehran is testimony to the position he held for the faithful.

He is now the martyr to the cause.To Israel and the West, he was a purveyor of evil and a wanted man, deemed responsible for the perpetration of terror against Israeli and Western targets.Whether friend or foe, the Hezbollah he built was seen as a fearful force bolstered by the powerful backing of Iran.

Nasrallah and the Supreme Leader were known to be extremely close. Hezbollah was not a proxy but Iran’s power beyond its own borders and seemingly impenetrable fortress of regional power.

And yet, in the space of two weeks, the 18-strong guard of command from the very top down has been eliminated.Nasrallah once described Israel as “weak as a spider’s web”. In the end that web proved stronger than him.

The events of October 7, perpetrated by Hamas, lured him in. On October 8, he ordered an intensification of the cross border attacks between the south of Lebanon and the North of Israel.

Tens of thousands were displaced on both sides. Hezbollah took a position: there would be no ceasefire until there was a ceasefire in Gaza.

The refusal to move from that position brought Hezbollah to where it is now, in Israel’s sights and within their range of attack.Hezbollah will replace their leader quickly, but restoring their standing will be much more difficult.Big as this blow is Hezbollah it is also huge for Iran. Their great asset, their spear, has been weakened and the exposed.

They have vowed continued support directly and through the Axis of Resistance but it is not clear what that support looks like.

Will it be to continue the fight and seek retaliation against Israel? Or will it settle for rhetoric?

Even its formidable power cowed by the events of the past weeks.If it choses to respond in equal scale, very dangerous days lie ahead.

