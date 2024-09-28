Play Brightcove video

Nicknamed 'The Godmother', notorious jewel thief Joan Hannington's story is being told in a new ITV drama. Actor Sophie Turner told ITV News Entertainment Reporter Rishi Davda how when she met her, it was clear she 'owns a room when she walks into it'

If you’re an actor, there must be something inherently more attractive about the proposition of playing a "baddie" rather than a "goodie".

Now add in the fact that the person you’re embodying was known as "The Godmother", and it’s not difficult to see why Sophie Turner was drawn to the role of Joan Hannington.

She was one of the country’s most prolific jewellery thieves in the 1980s and it’s estimated she earned millions through unethical means.

Sophie and Joan got the chance to meet in filming during filming for the new ITV drama series - simply titled "Joan".

Joan Hannington with actors Sophie Turner and Frank Dillane. Credit: Richard Laxton

She remembers her first impression of the former thief, telling me: "She is so vivacious and vibrant. She owns a room when she walks into it.

"I couldn’t quite get that sense off the page, but when I met her, it was abundantly clear just what a big personality she was."

The average person on the street may not have heard of Joan Hannington and even though she did write a book about her life in 2002, both she and her story are somewhat elusive.

Joan Hannington told ITV News in 1998 they key to pulling off a heist. Credit: ITV

ITV News actually interviewed Joan back in 1998, when she had given up her life of crime to take care of her family.

She told our reporter the key to pulling of a robbery was that "you got to look the part".

"If you’re going into a shop to defraud them for £100,000 watch, then you have to look like you’ve got £100,000 in the bank. Just wear a mink coat and diamonds."

When asked if she felt guilty about the crimes she committed, she said: "No, why be a hypocrite? I wasn’t feeling guilty for 25 years when I was living the good life, so why be a hypocrite?"

Sophie Turner, pictured with now-ex husband Joe Jonas in 2023. Credit: AP

Aside from diamond-pilfering, much of the series is focused around Hannington and her daughter.

From the toxic relationship they escape to their scheduled visits after little Kelly is placed with a foster family, the bond between a parent and their child sits front a centre.

While filming the show, Turner – a mother-of-two – was going through a high-profile divorce from her American popstar husband Joe Jonas.

The 28-year-old was heavily scrutinised in the press but says the character of Joan helped her get through the difficult time.

She "really informs the way I am now. Joan gave me this kind of fearlessness that I don’t think I really had before", Turner says.

"She kind of inspired me to stand up for what’s right and have no shame or qualms about it. She will do anything for her child, and I am right there with her."

Joan takes place in the 1980s and I was astounded by the attention to detail when it came to hair, makeup and set design.No corners were cut when it came to authenticity. Director Richard Laxton says he’s "always quite neurotic about doing period drama"."I can’t bear all those letters saying they don’t know what they are doing because the Austin Allegro didn’t exist in 1985."You have to be really fastidious because you are essentially casting a spell over the audience and it has to be watertight."

JOAN, launches on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday 29th September at 9pm, with the second episode airing on Monday 30th September at 9pm.

