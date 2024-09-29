Man sought by police after woman dies in six-vehicle crash on M40

Police are searching for a man in connection with a six-vehicle crash on the M40 which left a woman in her 50s dead.

The woman was a passenger in one of the cars involved in the collision on Saturday on the northbound carriageway between junction 11 at Banbury and junction 12 at Gaydon.

Five cars and a Peugeot boxer van were involved in the collision shortly after 7.15pm.

It is believed the Peugeot driver fled the area on foot.

A picture of Akashdeep Singh, 23, has been released by Warwickshire Police, who believe he may have information about the fatal crash.

The force said Mr Singh goes by the name Akash and has links to the West Midlands, particularly Oldbury.

Anyone with information about Mr Singh, or the collision, is asked to get in touch with police.

“We’d also ask anyone who has dashcam footage of the collision, the Peugeot and the manner it was being driven prior to the collision to share it with us," the force added.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed and specially trained officers are supporting her family.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them quoting incident number 303 of September 28.

