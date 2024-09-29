Beirut residents sleep on beaches and streets as Israel continues strikes

Hundreds of families are sleeping in public squares, on beaches or in cars around Beirut after two days of intense Israeli strikes that killed the Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

Footage from Lebanon's capital shows groups of people sleeping outdoors, trudging up to the mountains, holding infants and a few belongings.

Overnight, Israel resumed its strikes on suburbs around Beirut’s southern edge where tens of thousands of residents live.

Four people were killed and an unknown number of others wounded, Lebanese state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported early on Sunday.

The Israel Defense Forces said Sunday morning it was continuing to strike Hezbollah targets, including “launchers that were aimed toward Israeli territory, structures in which weapons were stored and additional Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure.”

In a video shared along with the statement, the IDF said strikes were conducted on several areas in southern Lebanon, including Marjayoun, Deir Aames and Jouaiyya, as well as towns in the eastern Baalbek-Hermel and Bekaa regions.

“Over the past day, the IDF struck hundreds of Hezbollah terror targets throughout Lebanon,” the IDF statement said, adding it continues to “operate to degrade and dismantle Hezbollah’s capabilities.”

The biggest blasts to hit Beirut in nearly a year of conflict killed Nasrallah on Friday.

Hezbollah confirmed the death on Saturday.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced five days of official mourning and called for an urgent meeting of the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Iran also called for the UN security council to meet over Israel’s actions in Lebanon and across the region.

The assault was part of a rapid escalation of Israeli strikes the past week that has killed more than 700 people in Lebanon.

Israel has vowed to cripple Hezbollah and put an end to 11 months of its fire onto Israeli territory in what Nasrallah described as a “support front” for his ally Hamas in Gaza.

The people escaping Friday night’s mayhem joined tens of thousands who have fled to Beirut and other areas of southern Lebanon the past week to escape Israel’s bombardment.

The UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA, said this week’s escalation had more than doubled the number of people displaced by the conflict in Lebanon.

There are now over 211,000 people displaced, including some of the humanitarian workers who should be responding to the crisis, it said. Around 85,000 of them are sleeping in shelters, it said.

“Humanitarian capacities to respond have been severely overstretched,” it added.

