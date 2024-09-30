American country music star Kris Kristofferson dies aged 88

Play Brightcove video

A look back on the life and work of Texas singer Kris Kristofferson

Country singer and actor Kris Kristofferson has died aged 88 "peacefully" and "surrounded by his family" at his home in Maui, Hawaii, a representative for the star has said.

The star, a Texas native, wrote country and rock hits including Sunday Mornin' Comin' Down, Help Me Make it Through the Night, For the Good Times and Me and Bobby McGee.

He joined Johnny Cash in the mid 1980s among two others to form country supergroup The Highwaymen.

The Grammy-winning singer has been remembered as an "inspiration" who left a "resounding legacy" across his career.

His family also confirmed the news of his death on his Instagram account, writing: “We’re all so blessed for our time with him.

“Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all.”

Kristofferson's acting career saw him star opposite Barbra Streisand in the 1976 film A Star Is Born, and he acted alongside Wesley Snipes in Marvel’s Blade in 1998.

Sharing a tribute on Instagram, Streisand said she “knew he was something special” the first time she saw him perform.

“Barefoot and strumming his guitar, he seemed like the perfect choice for a script I was developing, which eventually became A Star Is Born,” she wrote.

Sex And The City actress Kim Cattrall, who starred alongside him in the 1991 film Miracle in the Wilderness, shared a picture of them together on Instagram writing: “A truly exceptional and gifted man. Rest In Peace”.

Kristofferson was known for weaving intricate folk music lyrics about loneliness and tender romance into popular country music.

Dolly Parton was also amongst those sharing tributes. In a statement on Instagram, she said: “What a great loss. What a great writer. What a great actor. What a great friend.

“I will always love you, Dolly.”

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Country singer Willie Nelson once said there was "no better songwriter alive than Kris Kristofferson".

He retired from performing and recording in 2021, making only occasional guest appearances on stage.

Aside from his musical and acting career, he was a boxer, rugby star and American football player at college, and studied for a Master's degree at the University of Oxford.

Kristofferson also flew helicopters as a captain in the US Army.

Unscripted is ITV News' arts and entertainment podcast, brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment