Today (October 1st) marks the start of Black History Month, but campaigners for a more inclusive education system say the subject should not just be 'pigeon-holed' into four weeks each year.The teaching of black and ethnic-minority history is still not a mandatory part of the school curriculum.

That's despite roughly 1 in 5 people in the UK identifying as being from a non-white or mixed race background. Data from multiple exam boards analysed by The Guardian shows that just 1 in 10 GCSE history pupils study modules which mention black peoples' contribution to Britain.

Lavinya Stennett founded "The Black Curriculum" which has been campaigning for mandatory inclusion of black history in all schools since it was formed in 2019.

Four years ago, in the aftermath of the Black Lives Matter movement, her organisation along with a committee for 30 MPs approached the then Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, asking for a review of the National Curriculum.

Their petition was met with a response that indicated schools would still have the choice to teach black history, rather than making it mandatory.

Four years on, Lavinya hopes under a new government, things may change:

"In essence, this is a laissez faire economy. Schools can decide what they want to teach

So at the black curriculum, we're hoping for black history to be embedded in the national curriculum.

I'm understanding more and more that more schools are actually not using the national curriculum. So it might be more beneficial for teachers to be trained to learn black history and to teach it confidently from, you know, the use of language to actual content within it."

However, there is one part of the UK which has already embraced mandatory inclusion of black and minority ethnic histories and experiences into their classrooms.

In 2022 the Welsh Government formally rolled out their Black History Curriculum, which they claimed would make their children and young people "more informed citizens".

Two years into the new changes, St Pauls' Church School in Cardiff is running a lesson on the black Welshmen and women who helped shape their modern nation.

In 2022 Wales became the first and so far only UK nation to mandate the teaching of black and minority ethnic history in schools. Credit: ITV News

Pupils are split into groups and given information on people like former Olympic athlete Colin Jackson or Dame Shirley Bassey, and told to come up with a pitch as to why they deserve their own statue.

Gemma Maiorano is the school's Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Lead. She said:

"It's had an impact on everything that we look at, the authors that we look at, the artists that we look at, the different experiences and visitors that we have into school.And it's made the world a much bigger place again for the children and it gives them lots of different opportunities for them to see themselves and see opportunities for themselves for the future."

There is currently no requirement to teach black history in schools in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Credit: ITV News

There are also criticisms that when Black History is opted to be taught in schools, it is only through the narrow perspective of triumph over adversity. Informing students of Britain's role in the transatlantic slave trade, followed by outlawing it. Or the civil rights movement in the United States.

The overall impact of colonialism and the British Empire is often overlooked and restricted to within higher education settings.

Many of those who actively teach black history feel telling stories of how black people have lived in the UK for many centuries, and not just as part of migration movements in the 20th century, can help diffuse racial tensions.

Lavinya, from The Black Curriculum said:

"We don't have enough black history on the curriculum, and the things that we do learn in black history are limited to slavery and maybe some American black history, which is not reflective of the society that we have here.

What we're really trying to do is build wider narratives. looking at people who traveled from other parts of the world before colonisation to the parts of history that are more contemporary and current, like Grenfell, that are part of our story, our national story, because again, there's history within that."

Black history in UK schools is often reduced to things like the US civil rights movement or traumatic events like the Atlantic slave trade. Credit: PA Images

The Department for Education has made no specific commitment to making the teaching of black or other ethnic minority histories mandatory in schools. However, they did say they are conducting a review of the current curriculum.

A spokesperson told ITV News:

"The government recently launched an independent curriculum and assessment review as part of our work to break down the barriers to opportunity for every child, at every stage.

The review is bringing together leading education experts, leaders and staff, to consider how to ensure young people can access a broad, balanced and cutting-edge curriculum that reflects the issues and diversities of our society.”