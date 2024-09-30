Did women die at the hands of the jailed breast surgeon Ian Paterson?

Play Brightcove video

Ian Paterson’s surgical practices have been the subject of multiple reviews, an inquiry and a criminal trial, ITV News Correspondent Stacey Foster reports

One of the largest investigations by a coroner is set to start hearing evidence in connection with the deaths of 62 patients of the jailed breast surgeon Ian Paterson.

The inquest hearings, which will resume on October 7, are the first time that the deaths of former patients have been examined in connection with Paterson’s surgical practices.

His practices have been the subject of multiple reviews, an inquiry and a criminal trial.

Paterson was jailed in 2017 for wounding with intent and ­unlawfully wounding nine women and one man he treated between 1997 and 2011.

He convinced cancer patients to undergo operations by inventing or exaggerating the risks of tumours to earn extra money and maintain a successful reputation.

Some women had mastectomies who did not even have breast cancer.

An inquiry was published in 2020.

It concluded that Paterson, who was employed by the Heart of England NHS Foundation Trust and practiced in the independent sector at Spire Parkway and Spire Little Aston, was also carrying out an unapproved version of a mastectomy at hospitals where he worked that left patients at risk of their cancer returning.

They have become known as "cleavage sparing" mastectomies.

Retired Bishop of Norwich the Rt Revd Graham James, who authored the inquiry, said all 11,000 patients should be recalled and have their care reviewed.

Information was passed from the inquiry to the coroner, judge Richard Foster, investigating whether there is any evidence to suspect that any of the former patients of Mr. Paterson died an unnatural death as a result of his actions.

A total of 62 inquests have been opened and adjourned with the coroner confirming that a further 20 cases are still being investigated by a multi-disciplinary team.

The full hearings are due to start in October this year, with the final recommendations due in 2026.

Stuart Coyne's wife Cathy was diagnosed with cancer in 2002, and he's been told Ian Paterson could be to blame.

Stuart Coyne was contacted by the coroner’s office in 2023, 16 years after his wife Cathy died in 2008.

In a letter, he was told that Cathy’s death was going to be investigated.

He subsequently found out that the private hospital where she had received her care had reviewed her surgery in 2014 and concerns had been raised (six years after her death in 2008) but he had not been contacted.

“She died believing that everybody associated with her treatment had done the best for her," Stuart told ITV News.

"It’s upsetting and it takes a lot of time to begin to get over that. And yet, here we are ten years on from that report and we’re only just getting to the circumstances where my wife’s inquest is about to take place.”

Timeline of the case:

Paterson treated 11,041 patients in NHS and private hospitals in the West Midlands between 1998 and 2011.

2012

Paterson is suspended by the General Medical Council (GMC) in the autumn of 2012 following allegations of widespread medical negligence at a number of private hospitals in Birmingham.2013

NHS Report published which details that colleagues raised concerns about Paterson as early as 2003. It recommends a full independent review of all NHS patients.

April 2017

Paterson was found guilty of wounding ten patients in the private sector by exaggerating or inventing their risk of cancer to carrying out unnecessary operations, including mastectomies on women who didn’t even have breast cancer.May 2017

A month later he was jailed for 15 years - but that was increased to 20 years on appeal. He is subsequently struck off the medical registers at a hearing.

February 2020

The Independent Inquiry into Paterson publishes its long-awaited report into the scandal which made 15 recommendations to government, including greater sharing of information between the NHS and private sector.

July 2020

First inquests opened and adjourned as Coroner says there is reason to suspect some patients may have died and unnatural death.

2023

Spire Parkway issues a new recall of 1,500 former patients after revisiting historic legacy IT systems which contain information about patients from over 20 years ago.

April 2023

Judge Richard Foster takes over the investigation from Birmingham’s coroner due to the scale and complexity of the investigation.

Debbie Douglas underwent an unnecessary surgery carried out by Ian Paterson in 2003

Debbie Douglas, a former patient of Paterson, who had unnecessary surgery in 2003, campaigned for the inquiry into his practices.

She says the Government has failed to implement all of the recommendations made in the report and, crucially, claims that the group set up to do so has not met for more than a year.

Debbie said: “People can get away with it because they’re allowed to get away with it. The governance isn’t there, the controls aren’t there. The 15 recommendations have not been fully implemented. They haven’t met since January 2023 so that’s how seriously they’re taking it. They’re not looking at it.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “These were horrendous crimes and we are assisting His Majesty’s Coroner with the inquests concerning these tragic deaths. We offer our sincere condolences to the families.

"This government will prioritise patient safety to ensure the NHS treats everyone with the high quality and safe care that they deserve.”

Paterson is due for parole in May 2027, after serving half of his 20-year sentence. Former patients have now set up a petition calling for the Home Secretary to block his move to an open prison, which has recently been approved, until after the coroner’s conclusions in 2026.

A letter from the Victim Contact Scheme, seen by ITV News, described how it had not been told that Paterson was being considered for category D status and therefore could not notify patients. A spokesman for the Ministry of Justice said it apologised for the miscommunication and any distress caused.

Figures in 2020 showed NHS Resolution had paid out £17million to Patersons' patients treated on the NHS. A £37million fund was also made available to private patients, of which Spire Healthcare contributed £27.2millon.

Ian Paterson treated 11,041 patients in NHS and private hospitals in the West Midlands between 1998 and 2011

Spire Healthcare has completed a review of all living patients of Paterson. A review of deceased patients is ongoing.

A spokesperson said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with the families involved in the up-coming inquests into the deaths of patients of Ian Paterson. We understand this will be a difficult time for the families and we will continue to offer and provide support to them throughout the inquests.“

"Our freephone helpline (0800 085 8130) remains open. We encourage patients of Ian Paterson, family members or personal representatives of deceased patients who have queries or have not heard from us to make contact.”

Linda Millband, head of group claims at Thompsons Solicitors, has represented hundreds of patients to bring claims for compensation after they were treated by Paterson, as well as six families who are involved in the coroner’s investigation said:

“The upcoming inquests will play a vital role in investigating the concerns raised by thousands of patients, and dozens of grieving families. It is these victims who must always remain the focal point of these proceedings.”

ITV News has contacted the NHS for comment.

