ITV's Good Morning Britain has the latest on Israel's attacks on Lebanon

Israel has carried out attacks on central Beirut, after a weekend of dramatic missile strikes against its enemies in the Middle East - including in other parts of Lebanon and Yemen.

Monday morning's strike, which hit an apartment block and killed at least one person, marks the first time Israel has bombed the centre of Beirut since recent conflict began on October 7.

At least 16 people were left wounded after the multi-storey residential building was hit, according to a Lebanese Civil Defence official.

Recent attacks have centred on the city's southern suburbs, where militant group Hezbollah has a strong presence. A strike on Friday targeted the group's headquarters, killing its leader Hassan Nasrallah.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said at least 105 people were killed around the country in airstrikes on Sunday.

Strikes in Beirut, Lebanon

The person killed in Monday's apartment block strike was a member of Al Jamaa Al Islamiya, a Sunni political and militant group that is allied with Hezbollah, a Lebanese official confirmed.

Meanwhile, Palestinian leftist group Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine claimed in a statement on Monday that three of its members were killed in the attack, including military and security commanders.

Neither militant group has played a significant role in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

On Saturday, the Israeli military confirmed Nabil Kaouk had died, becoming the seventh senior Hezbollah leader killed by Israeli strikes in little over a week.

People check the site of the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut's southern suburbs. Credit: AP

Strikes on southern port cities, Lebanon

A separate strike on Monday killed a commander of Hamas, Fatah Sharif. The militant group said he was killed with his family in a strike on the Al-Buss refugee camp in the port city of Tyre.

Two strikes near the southern city of Sidon, around 45 kilometres (28 miles) south of Beirut, killed at least 32 people on Sunday, the ministry said.

Strikes in the north-east, Lebanon

Separately, Israeli strikes in the northern province of Baalbek Hermel killed 21 people and wounded at least 47.

Friday's strike on Hezbollah's headquarters, Lebanon

The militant group also confirmed Ali Karaki, another senior commander, died in Friday's strikes on its headquarters, the same blast which killed leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Multiple high-rise blocks of flats in the southern suburbs of Beirut were destroyed in the strike on Friday, which was the biggest blast to hit the Lebanese capital over the past year.

News of the explosion came shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's United Nations address in New York. He cut his trip short soon after.

Netanyahu has since said the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was "necessary" to achieve Israel's goals and to restore a "balance of power" in the Middle East.

In a statement, he described the moment as a "historic turning point", whilst US President Joe Biden called it a “measure of justice for his many victims,” including Americans.

Strikes on Yemen

Attacks on Lebanon's capital follow Israeli strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen on Sunday, including power plants and sea port facilities in the city of Hodeida.

Hezbollah strikes targeting Israel

In response to the dramatic escalation in Israeli strikes on Lebanon, Hezbollah significantly increased its rocket attacks in the past week, from several dozen to several hundred daily, the Israeli military said.

People and rescue teams search for victims after an Israeli airstrike hit two adjacent buildings in Sidon on Sunday. Credit: AP

The attacks injured several people and caused damage, but most of the rockets and drones were intercepted by Israel’s air defence systems or fell in open areas.

Biden said on Sunday that he would soon speak with Netanyahu, and added he believes that an all-out war in the Middle East must be avoided.

In response to the killing of Hezbollah's leader, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the strike had “wiped out” Hezbollah’s command structure, but he warned the group will work quickly to rebuild it.

“I think people are safer without him walking around,” Kirby said, referring to Nasrallah.

“But they will try to recover. We’re watching to see what they do to try to fill this leadership vacuum."

