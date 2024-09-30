Play Brightcove video

ITV News Correspondent John Ray speaks to the civilians in Beirut bearing the brunt of the intensifying conflict

As Israel gears for a ground invasion on Lebanon, ITV News has interviewed several people inside the country.

Over the past week, more than 1,500 people have been killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon, up to a million more have evacuated their homes to escape bombardment.

The fear is widespread, f rom foreign nationals who feel trapped, to Lebanese citizens who have been forced away from their daily lives and thrown into chaos.

'The children have panic attacks'

Ola Houssari and children playing at a school in Beirut. Credit: ITV News

A school in the Lebanese capital city of Beirut with 150 children laughing in the playground like any other, faces a dark reality.

The sound of missiles haunts their young lives, triggering panic attacks at any loud noise.

Ola Houssari, a Lebanese aid worker told ITV News: "They are afraid. Any sound, the sound of the door. They will be panicked. They have panic attacks."

'There is no option for me to leave'

Emma Bartholomew. Credit: ITV News

Emma Bartholomew, a British national in Beirut, has a flight booked back to the UK but she is worried that the war will arrive in fuller force before her plane can take off.

"Currently, there's no option for me to leave on a boat. There is no option for me to safely leave by road because some of the routes have been hit."

Defiantly, she said there are "no" evacuation plans in place for Brits is leave Lebanon.

Though she plans to leave, Emma added it was "heartbreaking" to watch the city she loves be attacked time and time again.

"Heartbreaking doesn't even come close to how it feels, to be honest."

'I'm afraid she will die'

Baby Yara. Credit: ITV News

A Lebanese family with young children fled their home in the southern of the country as missiles strike daily.

Now in relative safety in Beirut, the family needs to tend to their youngest member - baby Yara.

The young girl suffers from a debilitating illness and needs constant medical care, but she is far from her doctors.

Yara's father said: "If Yara can't take the right medicine, I'm afraid she will die."

'They are bombing everywhere'

Jamila Abdul Houssen. Credit: ITV News

Jamila Abdul Houssen has also fled from southern Lebanon.

Recalling her journey, she said it was "dangerous to leave" but she could not stay there any longer.

"They are bombing everywhere, even along the road. It was dangerous to leave, but we cannot stay in the place we live any longer."

'This war may be the worst'

In the ongoing war, Israel has killed seven high-ranking Hezbollah commanders and officials. Iran, Hezbollah’s main backer and sponsor, has vowed to retaliate.

Hassan Nasrallah, who led Hezbollah for 32 years, was killed in a strike on its headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Friday.

Israel and Hezbollah have clashed before, with Hezbollah often managing to withstand Israel's military might, resulting in a stalemate in their conflicts.

Hussein. Credit: ITV News

But an older Lebanese man named Hussein said this war might be the worst.

When asked if he thinks Israel will win, he replied: "Only God can tell."

