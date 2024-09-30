'Leave now': UK government charters flight for Britons in Lebanon

The UK Government has chartered a flight out of Lebanon for Britons wanting to leave amid fears of a wider conflict.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy described the situation in Lebanon as “volatile” and with the “potential to deteriorate quickly” as the flight, due to leave Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport on Wednesday, was confirmed.

Earlier on Monday night, Mr Lammy had reiterated calls for Britons in Lebanon to leave as he said the Government will do “all that we can” to assist people in fleeing.

It comes as the Israeli government has approved plans to launch a ground offensive in the south of Lebanon, according to local media.

Israeli military has also launched small ground raids against Hezbollah and sealed off communities along its northern border.

Vulnerable British nationals and their spouses, partners and children under 18 will be prioritised, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said on Monday night: “The situation in Lebanon is volatile and has potential to deteriorate quickly.

“The safety of British nationals in Lebanon continues to be our utmost priority.

“That’s why the UK Government is chartering a flight to help those wanting to leave. It is vital that you leave now as further evacuation may not be guaranteed.”

Over the past week, more than 1,500 people have been killed by Israeli strikes, and up to a million more have evacuated their homes to escape the bombardment.

US officials expect any ground offensive will be "limited" in scope, however, this cannot ensure the safety of civilians.

British military assets have been deployed to Cyprus, including 700 troops, and the eastern Mediterranean in case an evacuation is required.

There are an estimated 5,000 British citizens in Lebanon and the government says it is working on "all contingency options".

The prime minister’s official spokesman said Sir Keir Starmer has been “very, very clear” that British nationals “should leave now, particularly whilst commercial flights are still available”.

It is understood around 15 spaces for British nationals were secured on a flight which arrived on Sunday, and a further 40 on the flight due to leave on Tuesday.

