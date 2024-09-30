Play Brightcove video

Phillip Schofield makes his TV comeback tonight on Channel 5 in a three-part survival series

Former This Morning presenter, Phillip Schofield, has opened up about feeling sad and isolated for a 'chunk' of his older life.

In new clips released by Channel 5 ahead of the first episode of his Cast Away series tonight, Schofield said there was "a chunk of my older life that I've been sad, locked myself away."

The 62-year-old quit the channel back in May 2023 after it emerged he had been having an affair with a younger male staff member on This Morning, something he had previously denied.

Phillip Schofield has used his return to TV screens to discuss being cancelled, mental health and coming out as an older man.

Stranded on a deserted island off the coast of Madagascar for ten days, as part of the show, Schofield said the "toxicity tank is nearly empty." He added: "I don't care anymore, this is me having my say as I bow out."

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Posting on Instagram when the show was announced last week, Mr Schofield said: "Now you know how I spent my Summer! Alone for 10 days, no food, no water, no crew. My story of survival, both on a desert island and off it."

Mr Schofield said the show was "definitely a first" for him and the "only thing I felt compelled to do".

The first episode of the three-part series airs tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...