Prince Harry is back in the UK today where he’ll attend a charity awards ceremony but there is no indication he’ll use the visit to mend fences with his father and brother.

The Duke of Sussex is a committed supporter of the WellChild charity which supports seriously ill and terminally ill children and their family.

He comes to the UK every year to meet the finalists and tonight, in central London, he will present one of the awards and make a speech.

The duke is travelling without the Duchess of Sussex as Meghan will remain at home in California with the couple’s two children.

Harry told ITV recently that he considered the UK an unsafe country for Meghan – despite travelling with her to Colombia in August – a country about which the UK Foreign Office and the US Department of State issue travel warnings to members of the public.

It means that, on Monday afternoon, Harry will be a half an hour’s drive from his brother, Prince William who lives in Windsor, but it’s highly unlikely the two will meet.

Kate, William, and Harry and Meghan at Windsor Castle following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

They barely talk to one another despite the news earlier this year that their father was being treated for cancer.

Harry has seen King Charles once since the announcement, but pointedly did not see him when Harry was in the UK in May.

On that visit, father and son were in the same city, London, when Harry’s office let it be known that the King was too busy to see him.

Buckingham Palace remained silent and did not respond to the claim.

Since then, Harry returned to the UK for a funeral which William also attended but reports claim neither spoke.

The funeral was for an uncle to the brothers – Lord Robert Fellowes – who was married to Princess Diana’s older sister Jane Fellowes.

Whilst they were both mourners at the same service, it was clearly not a moment for them to address their deep rift.

Harry chose to stay with Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, on his Althorp estate in Northamptonshire rather than at Buckingham Palace or even Sandringham which was much closer to the funeral location.

WellChild is as close to Harry’s heart as the Invictus Games and Sentebale organisations and he is determined to keep supporting them despite living in California.

