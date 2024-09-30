Two people died overnight in a large wildfire burning through forestland in Greece near a seaside resort in the country's south, authorities said on Monday.

The fire service said about 350 firefighters, assisted by 18 water-dropping aircraft, were battling the blaze near Xylokastro in the Peloponnese region.

While the initial large front was put out, scattered flare-ups continued to burn, forcing evacuation orders for three villages on Monday.

Earlier, several villages were ordered evacuated overnight as a precaution after the blaze broke out on Sunday.

The flames were fanned by very strong winds blowing through forests left tinder-dry by a warm spring and hot summer.

A firefighter tries to extinguish the flames near the village of Kallithea as fanned by strong winds raged uncontrolled Credit: AP

Civil protection officials warned that several parts of the country, including Rhodes and other southeastern Aegean Sea islands, would face a high risk of wildfires on Tuesday.

Authorities said the two dead men were believed to be residents who were declared missing on Sunday. No one else was reported missing.

Firefighters, assisted by five water-dropping aircraft, were also battling a forest fire that broke out on Monday further south, near Xerokambi in the central Peloponnese.

A resident reacts as a wildfire approaches the village of Ano Loutro Credit: AP

Another wildfire near Andravida, in the western Peloponnese, was also brought under control on Monday, but firefighters remained on alert.

Greece, like other southern European countries, is plagued by destructive wildfires every summer that have been exacerbated by global warming.

Over the past few months, authorities have had to cope with more than 4,500 wildfires in countryside left parched by a protracted drought and early summer heatwaves, in what was considered the most dangerous fire season in two decades.

A big investment in extra water-bombing aircraft, warning drones and other equipment have enabled firefighters to extinguish most blazes shortly after they broke out.

However, in August, a wildfire swept through the mountains north of Athens, destroying scores of homes and killing one person.

