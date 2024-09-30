UK’s civil service chief Simon Case set to resign on health grounds

The UK’s top civil servant Simon Case has announced he will resign at the end of the year on health grounds.

Cabinet Secretary Mr Case, who has been undergoing treatment for a neurological condition, told colleagues "whilst the spirit remains willing, the body is not".

There have been reports of tensions at the heart of No 10 between Mr Case and Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff Sue Gray.

However, the Cabinet Secretary said: “It is a shame that I feel I have to spell this out, but my decision is solely to do with my health and nothing to do with anything else.”

The 45-year-old returned to work in January after two months off sick and said he had been “undergoing medical treatment for a neurological condition over the last 18 months”.

A recruitment process for the next cabinet secretary has begun.

In a nod to the the turbulence in British politics, Mr Case said: “It has been an honour to serve two sovereigns, four prime ministers, and over 120 cabinet ministers in this role.

“There have been far more ups than downs along the way and by far the greatest highlight has been the privilege of working with so many remarkable public servants, across the length and breadth of our country, in our overseas posts and with counterparts from our close allies and partners around the world.”

Mr Case and Boris Johnson during a Cabinet meeting in 2022. Credit: PA

He was appointed as cabinet secretary by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in September 2020.

Evidence at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry revealed the administration often irritated him.

He described Mr Johnson's work style as “very frustrating” and said his day-to-day administration was “dysfunctional”.

In July 2020, before he became Cabinet Secretary, Mr Case said: “I’ve never seen a bunch of people less well-equipped to run a country.”

He also called Mr Johnson and his inner circle "basically feral" and suggested Johnson's wife Carrie was the “the real person in charge” in No 10.

Mr Case previously worked as private secretary to the then Duke of Cambridge William, the current Prince of Wales.

