At least six dead in shooting and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv

Israeli authorities say at least six people were killed and nine others injured in a stabbing and shooting attack in Tel Aviv.

Police say two suspects opened fire on Tuesday evening in a boulevard in Jaffa.

Photos and videos posted on social media showed the gunmen attacking bystanders, while people lay injured on the ground.

A police spokesperson said that two suspects were killed by officers and civilians who were on the scene.

The motive was described as "terror".

The attack happened at the same time a large volley of Iranian rocket fire hit Israel.

In a post on X, the IDF said Israeli citizens were "in bomb shelters" as rockets were fired from Iran. People have been told they can now leave the shelters.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...