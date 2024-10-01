A luxury cruise ship, which finally set sail on Monday after spending four months in Belfast for repairs, is expected to return to the city on Tuesday due to incomplete paperwork.

In May, the Villa Vie Odyssey became stranded due to unexpected repair works, forcing passengers to become familiar with the sights Belfast instead of embarking on a three and a half year voyage.

Passengers cheered, applauded and hugged the liner’s chief when he confirmed on Monday night they were ready for departure from Belfast port ahead of their cruise but unfortunately, it didn't get very far.

On Tuesday the ship remained docked off the Co Down coast and information on the Belfast Harbour website indicated it was expected to return to the port in the afternoon with another departure scheduled for 11pm.

Chief executive of Villa Vie Residences Mike Petterson told the PA news agency: "We still have some administrative paperwork to be finished before leaving the Belfast area.”

He said passengers would not disembark when the ship returned to port and the liner would leave when the paperwork was completed before midnight.

The cruise is currently sitting at anchor, waiting to turn around Credit: Marine Traffic

One pair of would-be voyagers became engaged while waiting for the cruise to begin.

Gian Perroni, from Vancouver in Canada, and Angie Harsanyi, from Colorado in the US, got to know each other as they walked to and back from the ship in the past few months.

After a proposal under a supermoon, they said they have found their soulmates. Today in a video sent to UTV, the pair joked: "So, we're not quite done with Belfast yet."

"I guess we get to say bye-bye Belfast twice," says Gian Perroni

Play Brightcove video

Andy Garrison, 75, who said he will be on board for at least three and a half years, said he arrived in Belfast for what he thought was three days in August and ended up there for six weeks.

He said he wanted something to do, so he ordered a model of the Titanic which he built over three or four days.

Asked if he was worried it could be seen as a bad omen, he said: “No, I’m not. As a matter of fact I’m going to put this on the wall of my room.”

Andy Garrison at Belfast Port’s Cruise Ship Terminal Credit: PA

He said the passengers had been “resilient” in waiting for the repairs to be completed and described them as a “really nice group”.

“I like Belfast a lot actually, I would stay here and enjoy myself except I’m leaving on a ship,” he said.

“I am so happy to be sailing away, I’m ready to go. We stop briefly in Brest, France, and then we go to Spain, we go to Portugal, and we head across the ocean to go to the Bahamas, where we stay for a while in the Bahamas.”

The luxury cruise offers rentals from 35 to 120 days, or villas can be purchased ranging from £90,000 to £260,000.

Owning a villa on board guarantees the room for a minimum of 15 years, but the ownership stays valid for the entire operation of the ship.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...