Highways deserted and tensions high as people flee southern Lebanon

Hezbollah is ready for a long battle with Israel, as ITV News Correspondent John Ray reports from southern Lebanon

We are about ten miles from the Lebanese border with Israel – and since we arrived we have heard the constant thump of explosions on the hillside ahead of us and watched the rising plume of smoke that followed.

Israel has warned civilians in two dozen villages to leave their homes, as it targets what it takes to Hezbollah positions concealed there.

Local health officials say five people have been killed and nine wounded this morning alone.

The drive south from the capital was along an almost deserted highway. Israel says they consider any car a potential target as they may be carrying Hezbollah fighters.

The only soldiers we saw were from the Lebanese Army – who had been ordered to leave their positions. This is not their war.

In the seaside town of Tyre, almost every shop and business is closed. The atmosphere is tense. Many here have lived through previous Israeli invasions.

This time, Israel calls Operation Northern Arrows "limited" and "targeted".

But wars have a momentum of their own. They can confound the best-laid plans.

And Hezbollah – despite the elimination of its top tier of leaders - has vowed it is ready for a long battle.

