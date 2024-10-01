'We stand with Israel': Starmer and Biden condemn Iran missile attack

Play Brightcove video

As the world grapples with the intensifying escalations in the Middle East, international leaders are issuing divided responses to Iran's latest attack on Israel.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said Britain stands with Israel, but that he is "deeply concerned that the region is on the brink”.

In a televised address from Downing Street, Starmer said Iran has “menaced the Middle East for far too long” as he condemned the country's missile strikes into Israel.

“We stand with Israel and we recognise her right to self defence in the face of this aggression,” he said.

“Iran must stop these attacks. Together with its proxies like Hezbollah, Iran has menaced the Middle East for far too long, chaos and destruction brought not just to Israel, but to the people they live amongst in Lebanon and beyond.

“Make no mistake, Britain stands full square against such violence. We support Israel’s reasonable demand for the security of its people.”

He did not elaborate on whether the British military was involved in the defence of Israel, saying only that it was an "evolving situation" and that "any relevant updates will be provided in due course."

He added: “We have to find a route to de-escalate on all fronts.

"And in the end, the only solution here is a political solution. So my calls have been about the importance of creating space and the conditions for that de-escalation and to find that political route forward.”

Starmer spoke to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier on in the day, condemning Iran’s attack "in the strongest terms”, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

The PM chaired a ministerial meeting in Downing Street on Tuesday on the situation in the Middle East.

Biden echoes Starmer's words as US considers response

Speaking at a briefing, US President Joe Biden said "discussions" are taking place over Israel's response to Iran.

He added: "The attack appears to have been defeated and ineffective ..make no mistake the United States is fully fully supportive of Israel".

Both Biden and Harris were in the Situation Room at the White House when it unfolded, a National Security Council spokesperson said.

US officials have also confirmed that the US directed the air force to intercept missiles.

United States Pentagon: Iran attack 'defeated and ineffective'

F ormer President Donald Trump also made a statement, saying on Truth Social: "The World is on fire and spiraling out of control. We have no leadership, no one running the Country.

He attacked both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, claiming that "neither has an idea what is even going on."

"When I was president, Iran was in total check. They were starved for cash, fully contained, and desperate to make a deal.

"You wouldn’t trust Joe or Kamala to run a lemonade stand, let alone lead the Free World."

Iran warns Netanyahu against further action

Iran fired dozens of missiles into Israel on Tuesday, in an attack that it says was a retaliation for the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut last week.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian warned in a statement that the operation on Tuesday was “only a portion of our power.”

“This action was in defense of the interests and citizens of Iran. To let Netanyahu know that Iran is not belligerent, but it stands firmly against any threat."

“Do not enter into a conflict with Iran.”

In a message posted on X, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned in Hebrew that the “blows” against Israel would become “stronger and more painful.”

“With God’s help, the blows of the uprising front will become stronger and more painful on the worn and rotting body of the Zionist regime,” he added.

Hamas praised the launch of Iranian missiles, saying it was "a strong message to the Zionist enemy and its fascist government, on the path to deterring them and curbing their terrorism, as their crimes, arrogance, and violations of international laws and humanitarian norms have exceeded all limits."

