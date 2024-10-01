Jimmy Carter becomes first American president to celebrate turning 100

Play Brightcove video

Watch Jimmy Carter's grandson, Jason, talk about his grandfather's wish to see Kamala Harris elected as president

Jimmy Carter has celebrated his 100th birthday, becoming the first ever former US president to reach the milestone.

The Democrat from Plains, Georgia, served in the White House from 1977 to 1981.

The 39th US President was the son of a Depression-era farmer and he worked in the family peanut farm and warehouse business.

After his term in office, Carter and his wife Rosalynn spent decades working with the Carter Center which they co-founded in 1982 to "wage peace, fight disease, and build hope."

Jimmy Carter, aged 7 Credit: AP

He went on to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002, as he was recognised for his "decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development".

His grandson, Jason, spoke to ITV's Good Morning Britain and said his grandfather hopes to see Vice President Harris defeat Donald Trump in the forthcoming presidential election.

Jason Carter said: "He [Jimmy] said yes, I’m excited for my 100th birthday but I’m really excited to vote for Kamala Harris.

Jimmy Carter In the Oval Office on his inauguration in 1977 Credit: AP

"I think he’d be frustrated [if Trump was elected] but it’s a democracy and your candidate can’t always win.

"I believe in this one that the state of Georgia is going to vote for the Vice President and I think the country is going to as well."

Carter was born in 1924 at the height of the Jim Crow-era, a period when state laws enforced racial segregation.

Jason said: "I think it would be an incredible arc of a life for one of his last acts to be to help elect a black woman as President of the United States.

"Not everybody gets 100 years on this earth, and when somebody does, and when they use that time to do so much good for so many people, it’s worth celebrating.

"These last few months, 19 months, now that he’s been in hospice, it’s been a chance for our family to reflect and then for the rest of the country and the world to really reflect on him.

"That’s been a really gratifying time."

Speaking last week on CBS, President Biden said: "On behalf of the entire Biden family and American people, happy 100th birthday.

"Mr President you've always been a moral force for our nation and the world.

"Your hopeful vision for our country, your commitment to a better world and your unwavering belief in the power of human goodness continues being a guiding light for all of us.

"Put simply, I admire you so darn much."

Watch President Joe Biden describe former President Jimmy Carter as a 'moral force for our nation'

The Carter Center hosted a musical gala in Atlanta on September 17 to celebrate the former president with a range of genres and artists, including some who campaigned with him in 1976.

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Habitat for Humanity volunteers are honouring Carter with a five-day effort to build 30 houses.

The Carters became top ambassadors for the international organisation after leaving the White House and hosted annual building projects into their 90s.

Carter survived a cancer diagnosis at age 90, then several falls and a hip replacement in his mid-90s before announcing at 98 that he would enter hospice care.

