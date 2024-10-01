An 81-year-old model was named "best dressed" in a South Korean pageant as she missed out on becoming the oldest Miss Universe contestant.

Choi Soon-hwa appeared on stage dressed in a beaded white gown before performing at the Miss Universe Korea pageant in Seoul on September 30.

After a career as a hospital worker, the pensioner traded in a quiet life for a chance in the spotlight.

Choi Soon-hwa began modelling in her 70s. Credit: AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

Choi began modelling in her 70s and welcomed the possibility of competing for the Miss Universe crown after the age restriction for contestants was expanded.

The age limit, which only allowed people aged 18-28 to take part, had long drawn criticism so was lifted this year to make the competition more modern and diverse.

Choi was announced as a competitor last month along with 31 other participants.

She said: "Even at this age, I had the courage to grab onto an opportunity and take on a challenge.

"I want people to look at me and realise that you can live healthier and find joy in life when you find things you want to do and challenge yourself to achieve that dream."

Choi Soon-hwa worked as a hospital care worker. Credit: AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

Choi Soon-hwa performed as part of the competition Credit: AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

Choi missed out on the crown but did take home the "best dressed" award.

Han Ariel, a 22-year-old fashion school student, won the contest and will head to Mexico City for the Miss Universe pageant in November.

Organisers of the Korean pageant also removed the swimsuit competition and eligibility requirements related to education, height and foreign language abilities to open the contest to more women.

