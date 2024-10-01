More than 20 people are feared dead in Thailand, after a bus carrying young students and their teachers caught fire in suburban Bangkok on Tuesday.

The bus was carrying 44 passengers from central Uthai Thani province for a school trip in Ayutthaya and Nonthaburi provinces, Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungruengkit told reporters at the scene.

Sixteen students and three teachers were sent to a hospital for treatment.

Videos posted on social media showed the entire bus engulfed in fire with huge plumes of black smoke pouring out as it stood on the side of the road. Bodies were still inside the bus hours after the fire.

The students on the bus were reported to be in elementary and junior high school.

Rescuers and officials were only able to access the bus hours after the fire was put out Credit: AP

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said officials could not yet confirm the number of fatalities because they had not finished investigating the scene. He said the driver survived but appeared to have fled and could not yet be found.

It was previously feared that 25 people had died, but rescuers later told reporters that two more survivors had been found, reducing the number of those still missing to 23 — three teachers and 20 students.

Rescuers and officials were only able to access the bus hours after the fire was put out. Piyalak Thinkaew, who is leading the search, said they were still unable to identify the bodies, most of which were found in the middle and back seats, leading them to assume that the fire started at the front of the bus.

Thai media reports and rescuers said the bus was heading to Nonthaburi when the fire started around noon in Pathum Thani province, a northern suburb of the capital.

A rescuer at the scene told said that the fire likely started after one of the tyre exploded and the vehicle scraped against a road barrier.

The patRangsit Hospital, which is located near the scene, said in a news conference that it admitted three young girls, one of whom suffered burns to the face, mouth and eye.

The fire reportedly started after a burst tyre caused the bus to scrape against a road barrier. Credit: AP

Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra offered her condolences in a post on social media platform X, saying the government would take care of medical expenses and compensate the victims’ families.

She appeared tearful and emotional after hearing the news as she left offices at Government House in the capital, dabbing a tissue to her nose and saying little to reporters.

The 38-year-old is a mother of two young children and famously campaigned while heavily pregnant in the run-up to last year’s general election.

