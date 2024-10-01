Prince William and David Beckham have joined forces to celebrate reaching their £15 million fundraising target to replace London's ageing ambulance helicopters.

The Prince of Wales and the former England football captain were at RAF Northolt with two new helicopters which will replace some of the older fleet.

The Prince of Wales speaks with David Beckham during a visit to RAF Northolt to view the two new London Air Ambulance Charity helicopters. Credit: PA

The Prince of Wales during a visit to RAF Northolt to view the two new London Air Ambulance Charity helicopters. Credit: PA

The future king is patron of London’s Air Ambulance Charity which runs the service and when he met crew members he joked "don’t break it".

William invited the former England football captain to get into the cockpit of one of the two new aircraft.

Prince William and David Beckham inspect one of the new helicopters. Credit: PA

Prince William invited David Beckham to enter the cockpit of one of the new aircraft. Credit: PA

It's hoped the new helicopters will help ensure a vital emergency service for Londoners continues for years to come.

The former Manchester United star said: "We’re here today to celebrate … the success of the fundraiser for London’s air ambulances which is something close to my heart and has been for a number of years.

"I’m an East End boy so every time we saw them in the air it made us very proud.

"As soon as I was asked to be involved by Prince William it was something I was very honoured (to do) in all honesty.

The Prince of Wales is shown inside one of the new helicopters. Credit: PA

David Beckham is shown a medical kit bag by members of the Air Ambulance crew. Credit: PA

"It’s something that’s been a part of London for a long long time, over 35 years of incredible work that the pilots do and the medics do.

"The millions of lives they’ve saved over the years is something I was very proud to be invited to be part of."

Staff take a selfie with former England captain, David Beckham. Credit: PA

The Prince of Wales and David Beckham pose for a photograph with members of the Air Ambulance crew. Credit: PA

William personally approached Beckham to be the public face of the Omaze house draw which raised £4 million for the charity’s Up Against Time helicopter appeal.

It had a target of £15 million but passed it, collecting £16 million.

