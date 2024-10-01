Ten counties in England experienced their wettest September on record, according to the Met Office.

The counties include Bedfordshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Gloucestershire, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, Oxfordshire, Rutland, Warwickshire, and Wiltshire.

England has almost double its typical rainfall for September while Wales has 39% more than the long-term average.

The A421 in Bedfordshire was flooded in September. Credit: ITV Anglia

In the past month, an infant have had to be rescued from floodwater in the West Country, while in the East of England residents have experienced extensive property damage.

Meanwhile, arterial roads in Bedfordshire have been completely inundated and will likely be closed for weeks.

In the North West, the persistent wet weather triggered flooding which damaged homes in Sefton.

Met Office scientist, Emily Carlisle, said: “September saw unsettled weather across the UK.

“The jet stream was south shifted for most of the month, making it very wet for some in the south, but rather dry for some in the north.

“The month began with heavy showers and thunderstorms to the south of the UK, while the north of the country saw much drier and warmer conditions.

“Although mid-month saw a return to more settled weather and an increase in temperatures, low pressure was never too far away and the end of the month concluded with frontal systems bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms, with an amber weather warning being issued.”

Average rainfall across Scotland last month was 37% below average, while in Northern Ireland it was 18% below average.

The mixed picture across the country meant that for the UK as a whole, average rainfall last month was 25% above average, at 114.1mm – well behind the UK’s highest September rainfall on record, which was 178.5mm in 1950.

Flooding in Bulwer Street, Sefton, Merseyside Credit: ITV Granada Reports

It was also the third wettest September for southern England – though other parts of the UK had a much drier month, with Scotland and Northern Ireland both experiencing a below average amount of rain.

Counties that saw their highest ever September rainfall totals include Bedfordshire (182.7mm), Berkshire (172.1mm), Buckinghamshire (176.0mm), Gloucestershire (212.2mm), Northamptonshire (171.3mm), Oxfordshire (185.2mm) and Wiltshire (196.5mm).

Bedfordshire and Oxfordshire also saw their wettest ever calendar month.

