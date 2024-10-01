In an election this close, every vote and every major campaign event matters.

So all eyes were on the CBS studio in New York last night for the vice presidential debate.

Tim Walz, the Democrat Governor of Minnesota, and JD Vance, the Republican Senator from Ohio, managed a surprisingly civil conversation.

To the shock of some partisans - but to the approval of millions of voters wanting a less toxic discourse - the two men even agreed with each other at times.

It was a reminder that only Donald Trump believes in a scorched earth debate strategy. Others can agree to disagree.

Tim Walz played to the strength of Kamala Harris, focusing on the issue of abortion and the threat to democracy. He did that well and with passion.

At other times, he seemed nervous, speaking too fast and appearing ruffled by predictable questions.

JD Vance used Trump's main campaign issue repeatedly, blaming America's major challenges on illegal immigration.

He also hammered home the idea that the American Dream was increasingly out of reach because of the Biden-Harris administration's economic policy

These vice presidential debates may influence only a few voters. Historically, they rarely impact the outcome of an election.

But by the end of this one, JD Vance was widely being judged the winner and the more accomplished debater.

That was - unsurprisingly - the view of Trump. The former president wrote on social media, "JD crushed it! Walz was a Low IQ Disaster - very much like Kamala!"

Weary Americans can be consoled by one reality: In just five weeks the campaign will be over and the vote counting will be well underway.

