Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen, in Cyprus, sets out the government's contingency plan to evacuate British nationals by sea if Beirut airport is closed down

British citizens are fleeing Lebanon on Wednesday on a UK chartered flight to safety, as the threat of wider war in the Middle East intensifies.

Some described escaping Lebanon to the UK in terror as fighting escalated overnight with Iran launching at least 180 missiles into Israel on Tuesday.

Israel - which launched a ground invasion into Lebanon to strike Hezbollah targets earlier on Tuesday - issued a new warning to residents today to evacuate another 24 villages in the south of the country as it sends more troops in.

British citizens flee Beirut

Hundreds of thousands in Lebanon have already fled their homes, while British citizens scrambled to get to the capital Beirut's airport amid warnings from the UK government that it could soon be closed.

At a cost of £350 a seat, the chartered flight is expected to land this afternoon.

A separate scheduled commercial Middle East Airlines service to Heathrow also departed Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport.

Philip, 28, who was picking up his Lebanese mother Rita, 55, at Heathrow said she had to travel through a “dangerous” part of the country to reach the airport in Beirut.

He told how his mother was “panicking” at the sounds of bombing in the distance as he tried to keep her calm on the phone.

Ali, 37, from London, whose wife also arrived at Heathrow Airport said they paid £2,000 for the flight out of Beirut.

Wife Hanan, 32, had been living in the city of Tyre where missile strikes have intensified in recent days. She said she was “very relieved” to be back home, but was too emotional to talk about her experience.

HMS Duncan, in Cyprus, would be involved in any contingency plan to evacuate British nationals. Credit: PA

UK government contingency plans

Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Tuesday again urged British nationals to leave now while the airport is still open, warning the government cannot guarantee getting people out quickly if the situation deteriorates.

There are concerns in Whitehall that further military activity by Israel could result in the closure of the airport, cutting off the most straightforward exit route for the estimated 4-6,000 British nationals in Lebanon.

Israel has closed down Beirut Airport in the past with military action. However, Mr Lammy said the Foreign Office has been making contingency plans "for months."

If the airport closes, the only option could be a military-facilitated evacuation by sea coordinated from the British bases in Cyprus.

Hundreds of British troops have been deployed to Cyprus alongside RAF and Royal Navy assets in the region in preparation for a potential evacuation.

Defence Secretary John Healey visits Joint Forces service personnel at Bloodhound Camp, Episkopi, Limassol, during a visit to Cyprus. Credit: PA

Defence Secretary John Healey met Cypriot counterpart Vasilis Palmas for talks about the crisis. He is visiting HMS Duncan, which alongside the logistics ship Mounts Bay, would be involved in any contingency plan to evacuate British nationals.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) continues to advise against all travel to Lebanon.

It added: “If you are currently in Lebanon, we encourage you to leave, while commercial options remain available."

UK forces 'played their part in defending Israel from Iran

Mr Healey confirmed British forces were involved in efforts to defend Israel from Iran’s ballistic missile barrage overnight, as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer warned of the risk of a “miscalculation” after the escalation of violence in the region.

“British forces have this evening played their part in attempts to prevent further escalation in the Middle East," Mr Healey said.

It is understood RAF jets were involved in the efforts to intercept the Iranian missiles targeted at Iran.

The operation was similar to the role carried out by the UK’s forces when Iran launched a drone and cruise missile barrage at Israel in April, when RAF Typhoons were involved in the defensive effort.

