Doctor charged in Friends star Matthew Perry's death pleads guilty

A doctor charged in connection with actor Matthew Perry’s death has pleaded guilty in a federal court in Los Angeles, after reaching a deal with prosecutors.

On October 28, 2023, 54-year-old Perry was found in his hot tub at his home in Los Angeles, with a lethal amount of ketamine in his bloodstream.

Mark Chavez, a doctor from San Diego, admitted to conspiring to distribute the surgical anaesthetic ketamine during a change-of-plea hearing on Wednesday.

Perry's autopsy, released in December, revealed that he had the same amount of ketamine in his bloodstream as the level used for general anesthesia during surgery.

Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer in Friends Credit: Landmark Media/Alamy

Chavez is the third person to plead guilty in connection to the Friends star's death and faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

In his plea agreement, the doctor admitted to selling ketamine to another doctor, Salvador Plasenci.

In total, he transferred 22 vials of liquid ketamine and nine ketamine lozenges to Mr Plasencia who then allegedly sold them to Perry, the court heard.

Chavez, who was released on a $50,000 dollar (£37,600) bail, exited the courtroom with his lawyer Matthew Binninger.

Talking to reporters outside the court, Binninger said that Chavez had “absolutely” shown remorse for his actions.

“(He has) accepted responsibility, plead guilty, admitted a lot of facts on record, he’s cooperating with the government, he has already started the process of surrendering his medical licence.

“He is taking this incredibly seriously.”

US District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett scheduled a sentencing hearing for April 2 2025.

Who are the others charged in connection with Perry's death?

Salvador Plasencia - The other doctor charged in this federal case is set to face trial on March 4 next year.

He allegedly used Perry’s live-in assistant to distribute ketamine to the actor from September to October last year for $55,000 (£43,000).

According to court documents, Plasencia is said to have conspired with fellow doctor Chavez to supply Perry with large amounts of ketamine, writing in a message: “I wonder how much this moron will pay” and “let’s find out”.

During a past court appearance, Plasencia denied conspiracy to distribute ketamine; seven counts of distribution of ketamine, and two charges related to allegations he falsified documents during the investigation.

He is currently on bail and faces a maximum sentence of 120 years in prison.

The ketamine Queen.

Jasveen “the ketamine queen” Sangha - Known by officials as the ketamine queen she is alleged to have sold ketamine to Perry for $11,000 (£8,553) in cash.

The ketamine supplied by Sangha, 41, from North Hollywood, is said to be the dose that took Perry’s life, a Drug Enforcement Administrator claimed.

Authorities said Sangha ran what amounted to “a drug-selling emporium” in her home.

Sangha pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine; maintaining a drug-involved premises; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute ketamine and five counts of distribution of ketamine.

She faces life imprisonment and has been denied bail.

Kenneth Iwamasa - Perry's live-in assistant, 59, pleaded guilty on August 7 to conspiring to distribute ketamine causing death.

He admitted to “repeatedly injecting Perry with ketamine without medical training”.

His sentencing has been set for November 6.

Erik Fleming - During the last few weeks of his life, Perry “turned to street dealer” Fleming, 54, who is said to have sourced ketamine from Sangha.

Fleming pleaded guilty on August 8 to conspiracy to distribute ketamine and distribution of ketamine resulting in death.

He is set to be sentenced on October 30.

Matthew Perry's ketamine addiction

During the last few weeks of his life, Matthew Perry ‘turned to street dealer’ Erik Fleming to source ketamine. Credit: PA

Perry had been seeking treatment for depression and anxiety when he became addicted to intravenous ketamine last year.

The drug is typically used for anesthesia, but its use for depression, anxiety, and pain has increased in recent years.

People close to Perry told investigators that he was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy.

A federal official said a few months ago: "As (Perry's) ketamine addiction grew, he wanted more, and he wanted it faster and cheaper, that is how he ended up buying from street dealers who sold the ketamine that ultimately led to his death."

Perry struggled with addiction for years, even during his time on the hit 90s sitcom Friends, where he played Chandler Bing alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

In November 2022, Perry released the book Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing where he talked about his life, addiction and that he was in "sobriety".

