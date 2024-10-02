How was nobody killed in Israel after Iran's unprecedented missile attack?

By Olivia Mustafa, ITV News Producer

On October 1, Iran launched at least 180 ballistic missiles towards Israel.

It followed weeks of escalating Israeli attacks on Lebanon, including the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, co-ordinated pager and walkie-talkie explosions, and the launch of a ground incursion.

Iran claimed the major strike was a response to Israel's assassination several high-profile figures of Iran-backed militant groups, including Nasrallah.

When Iran's missiles arrived just hours after a United States government warning, Israelis sought shelter, as air raid sirens rang out and orange trails streaked across the sky.

But according to Israel's national rescue service, there were no deaths or major injuries reported. Two people were lightly wounded by shrapnel, it said.

Israel's military went on to say it intercepted many of the missiles. Meanwhile, Tehran touted the operation as a success, and claimed most of them had hit their targets.

Here is how Iran's largest-ever attack on Israel was prevented from causing more serious injuries or deaths.

Warnings for civilians

The Israeli government has put several systems in place to warn people of an incoming missile attack, including sirens and alerts sent to civilians' phones.

The 'Red Alert' app has reportedly been downloaded by hundreds of thousands of Israelis.

Using real-time information from the country's military and security service, it triggers an alarm on people's phones when missiles are inbound.

The Israeli military's early warning systems calculate where rockets are are expected to land, setting off air raid sirens in those areas to warn residents to seek shelter.

The amount of advance warning given when sirens ring out is different depending on which part of Israel is being targeted.

Those in Eilat, a coastal city on the Red Sea beside Jordan, may have three minutes - whereas villages close to the border with Gaza may only have 15 seconds to find shelter.

Bomb shelters

When instructed by sirens or alerts, Israelis must head to bomb shelters.

According to Israeli law, all buildings constructed after 1993 - including homes and schools - must have a bomb shelters or a reinforced safe room.

There are also hundreds of public bomb shelters, with Tel Aviv having at least 240 for people to shelter in.

In Tuesday's attack, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said all of the country's approximately ten million civilians were ordered to take shelter.

Air defence systems

Israel is renowned for its Iron Dome air defence, but the country has a multi-layered system in place to block attacks, ranging from rockets to ballistic missiles.

The Iron Dome forms the lowest layer, and can shoot down rockets and artillery with a maximum range of 70 kilometres (43.5 miles).

It uses radar to detect projectiles and quickly calculates whether a threat is posed. If so, missiles are then fired to destroy it in the air.

Israel's Iron Dome system intercepts rockets fired from Lebanon on September 23. Credit: AP

The next layer is called David's Sling, which defends Israel against short and medium-range threats.

It is a joint project with the US, and defends against ballistic missiles, large-caliber rockets and cruise missiles, with a range of 300 kilometres (186.4 miles).

David's Sling uses a 4.6-metre-long missile to strike incoming threats directly.

The top two layers of defence in Israel's system, Arrow 2 and Arrow 3, were also developed along with the US.

Arrow 2 has a range of 100 kilometres (61.2 miles), and can intercept incoming ballistic missiles as they descend towards their targets.

Arrow 3 has a much larger range of 2400 kilometres (1491 miles), and destroys ballistic missiles in space, before they come back into the atmosphere.

Assistance from Israel's allies

Countries allied with Israel were also able to provide warning of the attack - and were involved in efforts to lessen its impact.

Advance warning of Iran's ballistic missile attack came from the United States government, which announced they had intelligence suggesting a strike was imminent hours before it took place.

The US later said its military launched at least 12 anti-missile munitions to thwart Iran's attack.

They were fired from two navy ships operating in the Mediterranean, according to the Pentagon.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Iran's attack was “defeated and ineffective,” in part due to the US' effort to shoot down missiles.

Jordan's military also had a role in intercepting Iran's missiles in Tuesday's attack, according to a Jordanian official.

The UK's Defence Secretary John Healey confirmed British military forces helped to defend Israel against Iran's barrage of missiles but it is not yet clear what form this took.

Healey added: “British forces have this evening played their part in attempts to prevent further escalation in the Middle East”.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...