Israel vows to retaliate after Iran launches largest missile attack on Israel

While there is an 'incredibly narrow' path to de-escalation following Iran's missile strike on Israel, "in a sense we already in that stage of all-out war", ITV News Global Security Editor Rohit Kachroo tells Good Morning Britain

Explosions were heard with fire and smoke visible on the Beirut skyline in the early hours of Wednesday (2nd October) as Israel confirmed it was striking Hezbollah targets

Israel had said it will carry out a “significant response” after Iran launched a barrage of almost 200 missiles into the country.

Israel’s national rescue service said two people were lightly wounded by shrapnel. In the West Bank, Palestinian officials said a Palestinian man was killed by a missile

A top Iranian military commander has warned that his country will hit Israel’s entire infrastructure if it takes any action against its territory

It comes after Israel says it has launched a ground operation in southern Lebanon, but Hezbollah, which has vowed to continue fighting, refutes the claims

Israeli officials described the offensive as “localised raids” that are “very limited in scope"

The escalation in the war has killed more than 1,000 people, destroyed homes and displaced one million in Lebanon, authorities say

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed late last night to retaliate to a missile strike by Iran, which he said “made a big mistake tonight and it will pay for it.”

Iran launched at least 180 missiles into Israel on Tuesday, the latest in a series of rapidly escalating attacks between Israel and Iran and its Arab allies that threatens to push the Middle East closer to a regionwide war.

The U.N. Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting for Wednesday morning to address the escalating situation in the Middle East.

UK defence secretary John Healey said he condemns Iran’s attack against Israel, adding that British forces had "played their part in attempts to prevent further escalation in the Middle East".

In a statement from Downing Street prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said Iran has “menaced the Middle East for far too long”, adding: “Make no mistake, Britain stands full square against such violence. We support Israel’s reasonable demand for the security of its people.”

Israelis taking cover as projectiles came in from Iran. Credit: AP

The US military said it fired at least 12 anti-missile munitions against the incoming Iranian missiles, using Navy guided-missile destroyers operating in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it intercepted many of the missiles, although some landed on the ground in Israel and the occupied West Bank.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said later on Tuesday that the attack by Iran was “effectively defeated.”Iran said the barrage was retaliation for a series of devastating blows Israel has landed in recent weeks against the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon, which has been firing rockets into Israel since the war in Gaza began. Earlier Tuesday, Israel launched what it said is a limited ground incursion in southern Lebanon.Israelis scrambled for bomb shelters as air raid sirens sounded and the orange glow of missiles streaked across the night sky.Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said the country’s air defences intercepted many of the incoming Iranian missiles, though some landed in central and southern Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran had made a 'big mistake'. Credit: Abir Sultan/AP

Israel’s national rescue service said two people were lightly wounded by shrapnel. In the West Bank, Palestinian officials said a Palestinian man was killed by a missile that fell near the town of Jericho, though it wasn’t clear where the attack originated.Iran’s armed forces joint chief of staff Gen. Mohammad Bagheri warned that Iran would respond to action against its territory with strikes on Israel's entire infrastructure with “multiplied intensity.”Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire pounded southern Lebanese villages on Tuesday, and Hezbollah responded with a barrage of rockets into Israel. There was no immediate word on casualties.

In a televised address from Downing Street, Starmer said Iran has “menaced the Middle East for far too long”

Moments before Iran launched its missiles, a shooting attack in Tel Aviv left at least six people dead, police said, adding that the two suspects who had opened fire on a boulevard in the Jaffa neighbourhood had also been killed.

Speaking hours after the missile strike, Netanyahu said: “Iran made a big mistake tonight - and it will pay for it. The regime in Iran does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and our determination to retaliate against our enemies.” Hezbollah and Hamas are close allies backed by Iran, and each escalation has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East that could draw in Iran and the United States, which has rushed military assets to the region in support of Israel.Israel and Iran have fought a shadow war for years, but rarely have they come into direct conflict.

Iran launched another direct attack on Israel in April, but few of its projectiles reached their targets. Many were shot down by a US-led coalition, while others apparently failed at launch or crashed in flight.White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan called Iran’s missile attack a “significant escalation,” although he said it was ultimately “defeated and ineffective,” in part because of assistance from the US military in shooting down some of the inbound missiles.

President Joe Biden said his administration is “fully supportive” of Israel and that he’s in “active discussion” with aides about what the appropriate response should be to Tehran.Iran said it fired Tuesday's missiles as retaliation for attacks that killed leaders of Hezbollah, Hamas and the Iranian military.

It referenced Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Revolutionary Guard Gen. Abbas Nilforushan, both killed in an Israeli airstrike last week in Beirut.

It also mentioned Ismail Haniyeh, a top leader in Hamas who was assassinated in Tehran in a suspected Israeli attack in July.

Israel has said it will continue to strike Hezbollah until it is safe for citizens displaced from homes near the Lebanon border to return.

Hezbollah has vowed to keep firing rockets into Israel until there is a cease-fire in Gaza with Hamas, which is also supported by Iran.While Hezbollah denied Israeli troops had entered Lebanon, the Israeli army announced it had also carried out dozens of covert ground raids into southern Lebanon going back nearly a year.If true, it would be another humiliating blow for Hezbollah, the most powerful armed group in the Middle East.

Hezbollah has been reeling from weeks of targeted strikes that killed Nasrallah and several of his top commanders.

